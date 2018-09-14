Jerry Jones Says He Didn't Talk Football with Dez Bryant During Beyonce Concert

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Jerry Jones and Dez Bryant's trip to see Beyonce and Jay-Z in concert at AT&T Stadium on Tuesday was just two friends hanging out.

Appearing on 105.3 The Fan's GBAG Nation, the Dallas Cowboys owner said he never discussed football with Bryant during the concert.

"We didn't talk about football," Jones said. "With Dez, that's not uncommon. With Dez, a nice percentage of our conversations over the years...football didn't come up, and we had other things to talk about."

Bryant told TMZ Sports his relationship with Jones is fine after the Cowboys released the three-time Pro Bowler in April.

"Me and Jerry was never on bad terms," Bryant said.

Since being released, Bryant hasn't been shy about criticizing his former team and boss. He called Jones "clueless" and linebacker Sean Lee as a "snake" on Twitter.

Bryant remains a free agent, saying last month he will wait until later into the season before signing with a team.