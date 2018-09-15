Singapore F1 Grand Prix 2018: Start Time, Drivers, TV Schedule and More

MANAN VATSYAYANA/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton took a giant leap towards retaining his Formula One driver's world championship in Italy, and will be hoping to crush Sebastian Vettel's dreams at the 2018 Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday.



Vettel's Ferrari could only place fourth after spinning on the opening lap, allowing Hamilton to put together a convincing charge to win in Monza.

The former German world champion has been his own worst enemy as he attempts to chase the British superstar's tail, and further defeat could allow Hamilton to open a sizeable lead after the night race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Hamilton has won six races during the campaign compared to Vettel's five, allowing the reigning champion a 30-point cushion at the top of the standings.

Here is how you can watch the race:

Race Start Time: 1:10 p.m. BST/8:10 a.m. ET

TV Info: Channel 4 (UK), Sky Sports F1 (UK), ESPN2 (U.S.)

Live Stream: All 4 (UK), Sky Go (UK), ESPN Player (U.S.)

For a full drivers list, visit the Formula 1 website.

Preview

Lars Baron/Getty Images

Only six races remain after Singapore, and Mercedes can smell another world championship as Ferrari's challenge begins to stutter.

Hamilton appeared compromised and concerned at the start of the season, but the 32-year-old has been all business in recent months.

Vettel has cut a frustrated figure, and he's begun to lose his cool at exactly the wrong time of year.

Ferrari's straight-line speed continues to be superior after the introduction of their recent power unit, but the tactical edge has remained with the Silver Arrows due to Vettel's mistakes.

The German clipped the wall in practice in Singapore, damaging his car as the pressure begins to mount.

However, the 31-year-old favours the night race, and has four victories at the event since 2011. Formula 1 demonstrated Vettel's skill at the track via Twitter:

Singapore was one of the defining points of last season, as Vettel collided with Max Verstappen and Kimi Raikkonen at the start, damaging all three cars in the process. Hamilton took advantage of the chaos to carve out victory, claiming maximum points from fifth on the grid.

Red Bull will hope to have an influence on the podium positions on Sunday, with both Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo showing they can go fast on this track during practice.

However, the reality is Mercedes and Ferrari should still hold an advantage over them during normal racing conditions.

Ricciardo has two race wins under his belt this term after prevailing in China and Monaco, and Verstappen proved he is a potential future world champion after winning the Austrian Grand Prix.

However, neither driver has been able to race with consistency, but they could benefit as the leading constructors push their resources to the maximum in order to usurp one another.

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Hamilton knows the most important factor in Singapore is to finish on the podium, negating Vettel's performance if he captures the top spot at the chequered flag.

Ferrari must prove they can put together the perfect racing strategy in each and every race to come, otherwise Hamilton will surely become a five-time Formula One world champion.