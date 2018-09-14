Spurs Reportedly Targeted Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons Before Kawhi Leonard Trade

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

The San Antonio Spurs reportedly had their sights set really high in Kawhi Leonard trade talks with the Philadelphia 76ers.

On The Lowe Podcast, ESPN's Zach Lowe said the Spurs wanted "one of the two big guys" in a potential trade, referring to Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

"There is no evidence that the Spurs wanted [Markelle] Fultz," Lowe said on his Lowe Post podcast. "I've been told the Spurs never asked for Fultz, and actively didn't want Fultz, and in fact wanted one of the two big guys."

San Antonio's haul for Leonard ultimately proved to be much lower than its aim. They got DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl and a 2019 first-round pick from the Toronto Raptors in exchange for Leonard and Danny Green.

