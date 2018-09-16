Biggest Storylines, Top Highlights and Fantasy Stars to Watch from NFL Week 2

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Week 2 of the NFL season kicked off with the Cincinnati Bengals defeating the Baltimore Ravens 34-23 on Thursday Night Football.

Thirteen games are on tap for Sunday, with nine beginning at 1 p.m. ET and a final quartet starting between 4:05 and 4:25. The New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys cap the day's action on Sunday Night Football at 8:20.

Here's all the pertinent information you need to follow for Week 2, including the top storylines, highlights and players.

Storyline to Watch

After finishing last in their division, the New York Jets did not have lofty expectations heading into 2018 despite the excitement surrounding rookie quarterback Sam Darnold, who was the third overall pick in the April draft.

The Jets shocked football fans Monday, however, beating the Detroit Lions 48-17 in the Motor City.

Darnold threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown on the game's first play from scrimmage, but New York then outscored Detroit 48-10, with the Jets posting touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams.

Their defense, which intercepted Lions quarterbacks five times, stole the show. Darnold was also impressive. After the pick, he completed 16 of 20 passes for two touchdowns.

New York could be a surprise playoff contender this year. Its next game is against the visiting Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. ET.

Player to Watch

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is a must-see for any pro football fan. A dynamic dual threat as a rusher and pass-catcher, the second-year pro amassed 141 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns on just 17 touches in a 48-40 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday.

Kamara blends excellent speed and immense power to help him evade (and sometimes bulldoze) defenders in the open field. The former University of Tennessee Volunteer is building on a year wherein he gained 1,554 yards and scored 13 touchdowns despite sharing time with Mark Ingram II.

Ingram is suspended for the first four games of the season, so Kamara is getting the lion's share of touches at running back. Will he parlay those opportunities into additional monster performances? He faces the Cleveland Browns at home at 1 p.m. ET.

Game to Watch

The New England Patriots-Jacksonville Jaguars matchup is the marquee game on the Week 2 schedule. Last year, the Pats beat the Jags 24-20 in the AFC Championship Game to earn a Super Bowl LII berth. Jacksonville led 20-10 in the fourth quarter, but Tom Brady threw two touchdown passes to wide receiver Danny Amendola to help New England come back.

The circumstances are a bit different this season. The game is in Jacksonville, Florida, instead of Foxborough, Massachusetts, and Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski will be on the field. The four-time All-Pro missed the second half of the conference championship game after suffering a concussion on a second-quarter hit by Jaguars safety Barry Church.

This matchup could be a preview of an AFC Championship Game rematch.

Still to Come

Coming off a 33-13 Monday Night Football win over the Oakland Raiders, the Los Angeles Rams host the Arizona Cardinals at 4:05. Los Angeles is a Super Bowl favorite this year thanks to a terrific offense and stout defense. The Cardinals lost their opener 24-6 to the Washington Redskins.

After starting his Denver Broncos career with a win versus the Seattle Seahawks, quarterback Case Keenum will face rival Oakland. Keenum and wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders formed a potent pair last Sunday, connecting 10 times for 135 yards and a score.

The San Francisco 49ers host the Detroit Lions in an NFC matchup at 4:05. San Francisco lost at the Minnesota Vikings 24-16 last Sunday. As noted above, Detroit was blown out in its first game.

The Giants and Cowboys will look to get in the win column when they close the day's action. Neither team got going on offense in Week 1: The Giants scored just 15 points against the Jaguars, while the Cowboys were shut out for 51-plus minutes and lost 16-8 to the Carolina Panthers.