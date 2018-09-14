Gervonta Davis Reportedly Arrested After Fight in Washington D.C.

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistSeptember 14, 2018

Gervonta Davis fights Francisco Fonseca, of Costa Rica, in a boxing match Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Boxer Gervonta Davis was arrested early Friday morning in Washington, D.C. after allegedly getting into a fist fight outside Rosebar Lounge.

According to TMZ Sports, Davis and another man got into a dispute over the bill at the club, which led to an altercation.

The police report stated the men were "punching each other with a closed fist about the upper body."

They reportedly both tried to flee before getting arrested and booked for alleged disorderly conduct.

The 23-year-old Davis is the reigning WBA super champion at super featherweight, and he owns a career record of 20-0, with 19 wins by way of knockout.

Davis fights under the Mayweather Promotions umbrella and is considered one of Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s top proteges.

He defeated Francisco Fonseca by eighth-round knockout on the Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor card last year before beating Jesus Cuellar by third-round knockout in April to become the WBA's super champion.

According to The Ring, Davis is the No. 2 super featherweight in the world behind only WBC super featherweight champ Miguel Berchelt.

