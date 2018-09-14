Adrien Broner Banned from Using Uber for Harassing Driver During Song on Radio

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistSeptember 14, 2018

Four-division world champion Adrien Broner talks about his upcoming world title fight with Ashley Theophane, Monday, Feb. 29, 2016, during a news conference in Washington. The fight is scheduled to be held April, 1, 2016 at the D.C. Armory. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
Cliff Owen/Associated Press

Former boxing champion Adrien Broner received a lifetime ban from Uber due to his conduct during a recent ride.

According to TMZ Sports, Uber deemed Broner's actions "unacceptable" after investigating a video he posted of part of the journey on Instagram.

During the ride, Broner screamed in the driver's ear when Drake and Travis Scott's "Sicko Mode" came on the radio before turning turning the volume up and dancing around.

The driver pulled over and kicked all passengers out of his vehicle soon after.

Broner was cited in 2016 for allegedly choking a waitress at a Las Vegas nightclub and was arrested in 2017 for failing to appear in court in relation to a previous arrest. During the latter arrest, police noticed his vehicle was riddled with bullet holes.

Broner was also arrested in February and charged with misdemeanor sexual battery for allegedly groping a woman at an Atlanta mall.

The 29-year-old Broner has held titles in four different weight classes, and he boasts a career record of 33-3-1 with one no contest and 24 victories by way of knockout.

Most recently, Broner fought Jessie Vargas to a majority draw in April. He lost to Mikey Garcia in his previous fight and hasn't scored a victory since beating Adrian Granados by split decision in February 2017.

