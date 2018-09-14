Singapore F1 Grand Prix 2018 Qualifying: Results, Times from Friday's Practice

ROSLAN RAHMAN/Getty Images

Daniel Ricciardo led a Red Bull one-two at the top of the timesheets in the first qualifying session at the Singapore Grand Prix on Friday.

The Australian recorded the fastest lap of one minute, 39.711 seconds, with Max Verstappen two-tenths of a second back.

Ferrari duo Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen were third and fourth fastest, respectively, while championship leader Lewis Hamilton could only finish sixth with a 1:41.232.

