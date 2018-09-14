Kylian Mbappe Hoping for a PSG vs. Juventus Champions League Final

Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe has said he would "take it now" if offered a final against Juventus in the UEFA Champions League this season.

The 19-year-old Frenchman hailed the impact Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Juve has already had on Italian football and added the Old Lady will be tough to beat this season in Europe, per La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Football Italia):

"Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus? First of all, he brought Italian football to the fore. Serie A has always been a great League, but lately it had lost a bit of prestige. With Ronaldo, people will get passionate about it again. I'd already been following Serie A, but now I do so with more interest.

"Ronaldo brings something great to Juventus. The Bianconeri weren't that far away from being complete. That was shown by their finals played in recent seasons without Ronaldo. With him, however, Juve have even more strength in their ranks. All the big teams will have to study the Bianconeri with more attention now.

"It's also a great opportunity for Ronaldo, so it's a win-win for both parties. And together they can do something great in the Champions League. A PSG-Juve Final? I'd take it now."

Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

PSG have disappointed in the Champions League since their return to the tournament back in 2012.

They followed four consecutive quarter-final exits with chastening last-16 defeats in 2016-17 and 2017-18 against Barcelona and Real Madrid, respectively.

Another disappointment in the current campaign would encourage serious questions as to why they are unable to perform in Europe, even with a squad that includes the likes of Mbappe, Neymar and Edinson Cavani.

Given the amount of money they have spent in recent years, and their immense superiority in Ligue 1, arguably anything other than a run to the final would count as disappointment in the Champions League.

They are among the favourites to go all the way, but they will have to get past some strong teams if they are to reach the 2018-19 final at Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano.

Real Madrid will again be contenders having won the tournament three times on the bounce, while Barcelona will be desperate to go all the way this term after three consecutive quarter-final exits.

Manchester City are the biggest threat from the Premier League, but Liverpool could also go deep again, and Bayern Munich can never be discounted given the quality of their squad.

PSG will have to be on top form as soon as the tournament gets under way as they have drawn a tough group with Napoli, Liverpool and Red Star Belgrade.

The Ligue 1 champions kick off their Group C campaign against the Reds at Anfield on Tuesday.