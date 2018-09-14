Tyler Boyd's Updated Fantasy Outlook After Week 2 vs. Ravens

Frank Victores/Associated Press

While A.J. Green made many fantasy owners extremely happy (or angry) with a three-touchdown performance against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday at Paul Brown Stadium, another Cincinnati Bengals receiver emerged as a viable fantasy play after his team's 34-23 win.

Tyler Boyd entered this season looking for a breakout performance. He had managed 76 receptions for 828 yards and three touchdowns in his first two years in the league.

But in 2018, the third-year receiver has given fantasy owners reason to give him a look.

After a three-catch, 26-yard performance in Week 1, Boyd went off for six receptions, 91 yards and a touchdown against the Ravens. He led his team in targets (nine), catches and yards in the contest.

While Green remains the No. 1 option, the Bengals are looking for someone to help take the pressure off the Pro Bowl wideout. The oft-injured Tyler Eifert has just five catches in two games, and 2017 No. 9 overall pick John Ross has just two receptions this year.

Based on the early performances, it appears as though Boyd has established himself as Dalton's second-favorite target. And that could force fantasy owners to consider him, especially if Eifert and Ross remain quiet.