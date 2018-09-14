Tyler Boyd's Updated Fantasy Outlook After Week 2 vs. Ravens

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistSeptember 14, 2018

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) is tackled on the run by Baltimore Ravens safety Eric Weddle (32) in the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
Frank Victores/Associated Press

While A.J. Green made many fantasy owners extremely happy (or angry) with a three-touchdown performance against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday at Paul Brown Stadium, another Cincinnati Bengals receiver emerged as a viable fantasy play after his team's 34-23 win.

Tyler Boyd entered this season looking for a breakout performance. He had managed 76 receptions for 828 yards and three touchdowns in his first two years in the league.

But in 2018, the third-year receiver has given fantasy owners reason to give him a look.

After a three-catch, 26-yard performance in Week 1, Boyd went off for six receptions, 91 yards and a touchdown against the Ravens. He led his team in targets (nine), catches and yards in the contest.

While Green remains the No. 1 option, the Bengals are looking for someone to help take the pressure off the Pro Bowl wideout. The oft-injured Tyler Eifert has just five catches in two games, and 2017 No. 9 overall pick John Ross has just two receptions this year.

Based on the early performances, it appears as though Boyd has established himself as Dalton's second-favorite target. And that could force fantasy owners to consider him, especially if Eifert and Ross remain quiet.     

