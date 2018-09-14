Mike Trout Reportedly Expected to Receive 'Lifetime' Contract Offer from Angels

Rob Carr/Getty Images

While Bryce Harper and Manny Machado will be the biggest names on the free-agent market this offseason, it could be a player already under contract for the foreseeable future who could make the biggest splash.

Mike Trout.

According to Jon Heyman of Fancred, the Los Angeles Angels are expected to approach Trout with extension talks that could lead to his being an Angel for life.

