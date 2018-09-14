Mike Trout Reportedly Expected to Receive 'Lifetime' Contract Offer from Angels

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistSeptember 14, 2018

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 17: Mike Trout #27 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim and the American League rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the third inning against the National League during the 89th MLB All-Star Game, presented by Mastercard at Nationals Park on July 17, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Rob Carr/Getty Images

While Bryce Harper and Manny Machado will be the biggest names on the free-agent market this offseason, it could be a player already under contract for the foreseeable future who could make the biggest splash.

Mike Trout.

According to Jon Heyman of Fancred, the Los Angeles Angels are expected to approach Trout with extension talks that could lead to his being an Angel for life.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

