This HS Football and Baseball Superstar Could Be the Next Kyler Murray

Jackson Prep star Jerrion Ealy has committed to play football at Ole Miss, but the MLB might disrupt those plans. With a potential big decision looming, the senior running back and outfielder just wants to stay focused on both sports.

Watch the video above to learn more about the two-sport superstar.