Gennady Golovkin's Trainer Calls Canelo Alvarez 'An Insult to the Sport'

Reed Saxon/Associated Press

Gennady Golovkin's trainer has a low opinion of Saul "Canelo" Alvarez heading into Saturday's showdown between the two boxing superstars.

Per TMZ Sports, Abel Sanchez called Alvarez an insult to boxing for failing a drug test earlier this year.

"He did some things that were insulting," Sanchez said. "Insulting not only to the sport, to the fans. We feel that an athlete at that level has got to be more cognizant of what is allowed and not allowed and for him to make the excuse that he made I think that it's insulting."

Canelo was suspended for six months by the Nevada State Athletic Commission for failing two drug tests.

Alvarez took a voluntary drug test in February that came back with traces of clenbuterol. He blamed the failure on contaminated meat in a statement released by Golden Boy Promotions, via ESPN.com's Dan Rafael:

"As part of the voluntary testing program that Canelo Alvarez insisted on ahead of his May 5 fight, one of his results came back positive for trace levels of clenbuterol, consistent with meat contamination that has impacted dozens of athletes in Mexico over the last years. As Daniel Eichner, director of [the Sports Medicine Research and Testing Laboratory], the WADA-accredited lab that conducted the tests stated in his letter [Monday], 'These values are all within the range of what is expected from meat contamination.' Upon receiving this information, Golden Boy immediately notified the Nevada State Athletic Commission and Gennady Golovkin's promoter, Tom Loeffler."

Alvarez's suspension resulted in his rematch with Golovkin, originally scheduled for May 5, being canceled. Golovkin took a replacement fight against Vanes Martirosyan that he won via second-round knockout.

The two camps negotiated a new deal in June to have Alvarez and Golovkin step into the ring on Sept. 15. Their first fight last September resulted in a controversial split draw.