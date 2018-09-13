Evian Championship 2018: Carlota Ciganda, Maria Torres Share Lead After Thursday

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Carlota Ciganda and Maria Torres lead after the first round of the 2018 Evian Championship after shooting matching six-under scores of 65.

Both women are looking for their first major championship. Ciganda shot a near-perfect round with six birdies and no bogeys, while Torres fired six birdies and an eagle against two bogeys in Round 1.

Austin Ernst sits alone in third place at five under. Nasa Hataoka, Brooke Henderson and So Yeon Ryu round out the top five after shooting matching four-under 67s.

Torres, a Puerto Rico native, lived in one room—powered by her grandmother's generator—with seven relatives after the country lost power a year ago during Hurricane Maria. She said she trained for LPGA Q-School at a park near her grandmother's house because all golf courses in the area were closed.

"I never thought I was going to make it to Q-School," Torres said, per Golfweek's Beth Ann Nichols. "I'm grateful to be here."

Torres ultimately qualified and got her Tour card but has had a mostly quiet rookie season. Her tie for eighth at the CP Women's Open in August was the first time she'd recorded a top-20 finish. Through one round, though, Torres said she enjoys the Evian Resort Golf Club in France.

"I love the course," Torres said. "It's a really strategic course, and I don't know, it's awesome. It's like you have to be here. You don't have any advantages. You just have to play every shot as if it's like your last one or something."

Ciganda is looking to win her first major championship. She set a career best with a third-place finish at the U.S. Open and followed it up with a tie for seventh at the British.

Defending champion Anna Nordqvist is currently in a tie for 35th after shooting even-par 71. No woman has repeated at the Evian Championship since it became the LPGA's fifth major.

World No. 1 Sung Hyun Park is in danger of missing the cut after shooting a six-over 77. She's in a tie for 97th place.

World No. 2 Ariya Jutanugarn is at even par.