Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Going into last season the Arizona Cardinals owned a 5-2 run both straight up and against the spread in its NFC West rivalry with the Los Angeles Rams. But the Rams swept the season series from the Cardinals last year, easily covering the spread both games, as these teams traded places in the NFC hierarchy. Los Angeles is a double-digit favorite for Sunday afternoon's bout with Arizona at the Coliseum.

NFL point spread: The Rams opened as 10-point favorites; the total was 47.5 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 24.0-12.0 Rams (NFL picks on every game)

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news.

Why the Cardinals can cover the spread

The Cardinals are looking to bounce back this week after opening this season with a 24-6 loss at home to Washington. Arizona fell down to the Redskins 21-0 at the half and could not mount a challenge in the second half in its first game under new coach Steve Wilks and with new quarterback Sam Bradford.

Not much went right for the Cardinals last week; it's probably a performance better left forgotten. But at least they saw the return of running back David Johnson, who after missing almost all of last season with a wrist injury accounted for 67 yards from scrimmage and scored Arizona's only touchdown.

The last time the Cardinals were dogged by double digits, two seasons ago, they upset the Seahawks in Seattle 34-31.

Why the Rams can cover the spread

The Rams opened their season Monday night with a 33-13 victory over the Raiders in Oakland. Los Angeles spotted the Raiders the first touchdown of the game and trailed at the half 13-10. But the Rams then came alive and won the second half 23-0, icing the game with a late pick-six, and covered as six-point favorites.

On the night Los Angeles out-rushed Oakland 140-95 and won the turnover battle 3-0. Quarterback Jared Goff threw for 233 yards and two touchdowns while running back Todd Gurley gained 108 yards on 20 carries and scored on a 19-yard catch/run. Meanwhile the Los Angeles defense held the Raiders to a pair of field goals over the final 55 minutes of the game.

The Rams were favored by double digits once last year and covered, beating Houston 33-7.

Smart betting pick

Los Angeles beat Arizona twice last season by scores of 33-0 and 32-16, and while the Rams are probably even better now the Cardinals are probably worse. It's not easy giving double digits in the NFL but smart money here loves Los Angeles.

NFL betting trends

The total has gone under in five of the Rams' last seven games at home.

The Rams are 3-9 SU in their last 12 games in Week 2.

The total has gone over in 13 of the Cardinals' last 18 games on the road.

All NFL odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for more betting picks and analysis on this week's top games. You can also download the free odds tracker app.