Jamal Crawford Rumors: Lakers, Warriors, 76ers Have Expressed Interest

Three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford has reportedly generated interest from the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers as a free agent.

But during an appearance on ESPN's The Jump on Wednesday, ESPN's Marc Spears said (via Miguel Gargaritano of ClutchPoints) the combo guard isn't close to signing a contract yet.

"Nothing yet," Crawford told Spears in a text message.

Crawford averaged 10.3 points, 2.3 assists and 1.2 rebounds while shooting 41.5 percent from the floor across 80 appearances off the bench for the Minnesota Timberwolves last season.

The 38-year-old reserve previously spent time with the Los Angeles Clippers, Portland Trail Blazers, Atlanta Hawks, New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls and Warriors since being selected with the eighth overall pick in the 2000 NBA draft.

Although Crawford's overall track record is impressive, he's coming off a mediocre year offensively that made his defensive issues more of a concern. He ranked last in the NBA (out of 521 qualified players) in ESPN's defensive real plus-minus.

Nevertheless, the University of Michigan product told K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune in February that he has no plans to stop playing basketball, even when he eventually walks away from the NBA.

"Even when I retire, whenever it is, I'll still be playing at LA Fitness all year," Crawford said. "I'll be playing somewhere, all the time."

Crawford has never won an NBA title during his 18-year career. At this stage, it makes the most sense for him to serve as a spark plug off the bench for a contender.

The two-time defending champion Warriors, Lakers and Sixers all fit into that category heading into next season.