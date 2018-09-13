Rob Gronkowski on Jalen Ramsey Trash Talk: 'It Motivates You to Hear That'

Uncredited/Associated Press

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski revealed Wednesday that Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey's offseason jabs had an impact on him.

According to ESPN.com's Mike Reiss, Gronk suggested that Ramsey's comments have pushed him to become an even better player:

"For sure. There's always motivation you're looking for. It does and it doesn't, so that's tricky right there. ... It motivates you to hear that. Obviously, there's something out there that he saw on film and stuff that I can probably get better at. You don't always feel the best every single day when you're out on the field, so if that's how he feels, that's how he feels."

During an interview with Mina Kimes for ESPN The Magazine in August, Ramsey suggested Gronkowski is overrated: "I don't think Gronk's good. Let me say—I don't think Gronk is as great as people think he is. Any time Gronk has been matched up with a corner, he's had a very bad game—and that corner has had a very good game."

Gronkowski and the Patriots will travel to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars on Sunday in a rematch of last season's AFC Championship Game.

When reporters told Gronkowski that his catch rate drops from 71 to 56 percent when covered by a cornerback, the All-Pro tight end was unfazed: "That's some good percentages. I mean, I don't really go into statistics like that. I've just got to play ball. That's basically all. I've got to come out and play ball."

Regardless of who covers him, Gronk has been the best tight end in football over the past several seasons, and he has already put together a Hall of Fame resume, with 7,302 yards and 77 touchdowns to his credit.

The 29-year-old may have something prove against Ramsey and the Jags, though, since a concussion caused him to miss the second half of the AFC Championship Game, which the Pats won 24-20.

Gronk got his 2018 campaign off to a hot start in Week 1 with seven grabs for 123 yards and a touchdown against the Houston Texans.

Ramsey is only in his third NFL season, but he has already established himself as an elite corner.

The 2016 No. 5 overall draft pick out of Florida State was named a Pro Bowler and All-Pro First Team selection last season after registering 63 tackles, 17 passes defended and four interceptions.

Sunday's game will arguably pit the NFL's best pass offense against the NFL's best pass defense.

Additionally, the winning team will be the early favorite to secure home-field advantage in the AFC come playoff time.