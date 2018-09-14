Joey Bosa Officially Ruled Out Week 2 vs. Bills with Foot Injury

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa will miss Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills as he continues to deal with a foot injury.

The Chargers listed him as out on their Friday injury report, per Ricky Henne of Chargers.com.

Bosa missed last week's season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs with a bone bruise. While he played in all 16 games last year, he was hampered by injury as a rookie in 2016 as well, missing the first four games of his career as the result of a hamstring injury.

When he is healthy and on the field, though, he is one of the best pass-rushers in the league.

The 6'5", 280-pound lineman recorded double-digit sacks in each of his first two seasons. He piled up 23 total sacks through his first two years as a pro, 11th-most by any player in NFL history through their first two seasons, according to Pro Football Reference.

Bosa's strong start to his career earned him the No. 37 spot on the NFL Top 100 in 2018.

Los Angeles should still be able to generate some pressure with Melvin Ingram III in the lineup, even if Bosa misses time. Ingram notched 29 sacks from 2015-17, posting double-digit totals twice during that three-year span. But Bosa's absence will allow opposing offensive lines to focus on Ingram more, something they can't do when the dynamic duo takes the field together.

The Chargers defense won't be nearly as dangerous without Bosa, so getting him back on the field as quickly as possible will be top priority in Los Angeles.