Yankees to Avoid Paying Luxury Tax for 1st Time Ever

The New York Yankees aren't going to be forced to pay Major League Baseball's luxury tax for the first time ever.

According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com), the Bronx Bombers are on pace to finish below the $197 million payroll threshold this season, meaning they won't have to pay the tax for the first time since it was instituted in 2003. They are still spending a significant amount of money with the luxury tax payroll up from $178.8 million at the start of the season to $192.1 million, but it is low enough to avoid the penalty.

The AP noted the Boston Red Sox and Washington Nationals are the only teams on pace to pay the tax in 2018.

           

