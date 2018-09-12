Stefon Diggs Had Starbucks Chain Made Worth Estimated $15K

Craig Lassig/Associated Press

Stefon Diggs has a well-documented love affair with Starbucks, and now he owns a pricey piece of jewelry to show everyone just how committed he is to his favorite caffeinated beverage distributor.

According to TMZ Sports, the Minnesota Vikings wide receiver commissioned a custom $15,000 chain with the Starbucks logo from Labelle Jewelry in Totowa, New Jersey, that features more than 1,000 emeralds and VS diamonds.



Beyond his infatuation with Starbucks products, Diggs reportedly sought out the custom ice because, like the store, he is "open all day."

Prior to the necklace, Diggs had custom cleats made for a preseason showdown with Seattle—Starbucks' birth place—in August 2017:

As if that wasn't enough, the two sides exchanged pleasantries on Twitter:

No word yet on if Diggs has received free Starbucks for life.