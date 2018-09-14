Mr. Olympia 2018: Dates, Schedule, Prize Money, Top Bodybuilders and Predictions

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Phil Heath will defend his crown at the 2018 edition of Mr. Olympia at the Las Vegas Convention Center this weekend. The 2017 champion will face serious competition from familiar names such as Dexter "The Blade" Jackson and Mamdouh "Big Ramy" Elssbiay when events get underway on Friday.

Prize money worth $1.36 million, a competition record, per FitnessVolt.com's Tom Miller, is available to the winner. Events begin on Friday at 7 p.m. PT (10 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. BST), with the final taking place at 7 p.m. Saturday (10 p.m. Saturday ET, 3 a.m. Sunday BST).

The full schedule is available, per the tournament's official website.

Heath to Retain the Sandow

Heath is the favourite and for good reason after last year's impressive display. BodyBuilding.com's Matt Weik gave credit to the 38-year-old who has "eliminated his weak areas and transformed his physique into one insane 3-D package."

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

However, Weik also highlighted the strength of this year's competition, notably the presence of William Bonac and Shawn Rhoden. Yet it's also worth pointing out Heath has made a career from answering the challenge and keeping his main contenders at bay as he did 12 months ago.

Heath also has the extra motivation provided by the chance to achieve history in Las Vegas. Specifically, he can win the Sandow for the eighth time running to give him as many victories as Lee Haney and Ronnie Coleman, according to Lonnie Teper of BodyBuilding.com.

Big Ramy Set for Second Again, Jackson Third

If there is one contender capable of upsetting Heath's bid for history, it's Big Ramy. The Egyptian, who finished second a year ago, will wow audiences with the sheer size of his frame and physique.

IFBB Hall of Famer Rich Gaspari thinks Big Ramy can dominate the stage, per a column he wrote for Generation Iron. However, he also believes conditioning could be an issue for the imposing contender.

YASUYOSHI CHIBA/Getty Images

Jackson also figures to be in the mix for a second title since 2008. If the 48-year-old has one problem it's age, with Heath being 10 years his junior.

As two of the legends of bodybuilding, expect Jackson and 45-year-old Jay Cutler, a four-time winner, to have a renewed determination to show up younger competitors such as Heath, 36-year-old Bonac and Ramy, who will be 34 on Sunday.

Yet even Jackson's best efforts are unlikely to be enough to deny Heath, who always saves his best for this event, another moment of glory in Vegas.