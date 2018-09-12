Marcus Mariota Expected to Play vs. Texans with Elbow Injury 'Barring a Setback'

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

When the Tennessee Titans host the Houston Texans on Sunday, Marcus Mariota is expected to be under center for Tennessee despite suffering a shoulder/elbow injury against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel announced on Tuesday, per Jim Wyatt of Titans Online, that Mariota "is feeling good" and will start in Week 2 barring a setback.

Mariota participated in Wednesday's practice, via the Tennesseean's Erik Bacharach:

The 2015 No. 2 overall pick acknowledged to reporters that he was able to practice without much issue.

"I'm feeling pretty good," Mariota told reporters on Wednesday, per The Athletic's Travis Haney. "... I was able to go through practice today."

Mariota was injured during a play in the third quarter, when he was hit by Dolphins defensive lineman William Hayes after handing the ball off to running back Derrick Henry.

"I just couldn't feel my fingers, couldn't feel my hand," Mariota said after the 27-20 loss to Miami, according to TitansOnline.com. "It was one of those things where I couldn't grip the ball and all that stuff."

The fourth-year quarterback was replaced by backup Blaine Gabbert. Mariota finished the game having completed nine of his 16 pass attempts for 103 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions, adding 15 rushing yards on three carries. Both interceptions came after he was injured.

After the game, he revealed he thought Hayes' hit was questionable.

"I thought it was late and low, but that's not a decision for me to make," Mariota said, per TitansOnline.com. "... I guess it's within the rules, but again, it is a referee's determination, and I was just making sure he saw it."

The league, per Haney, later told Vrabel that the play should have drawn a flag for roughing. According to Haney, Hayes apologized to Mariota for the hit, saying he did not mean to go low.

Now, Mariota and the Titans must move on and get ready for Week 2. As long as Mariota doesn't suffer any setbacks during the remainder of the week, Tennessee will have its starting quarterback when it engages in an AFC South showdown.