Brandon Carr: Ravens Still Have 'Bitter Taste' from Last-Minute Loss vs. Bengals

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 12, 2018

Tyler Boyd, de los Bengals de Cincinnati, anota frente a Brandon Carr, de los Ravens de Baltimore, para definir el encuentro del domingo 31 de diciembre de 2017 (AP Foto/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens haven't forgotten their season-ending loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in 2017. 

"If I were to say no, I'd be lying," Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr said when asked whether he still thinks about that game, per ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley. "We've still got that bitter taste in our mouths."

On 4th-and-12 with the Bengals down three points, Andy Dalton hooked up with Tyler Boyd for a 49-yard touchdown pass with 44 seconds remaining.

The Bengals won 31-27, a result that knocked the Ravens out of the playoffs via a tiebreaker with the Buffalo Bills. Because of his role in indirectly helping the Bills into the postseason, Dalton has since become an exalted figure in Buffalo.

For Carr, the play likely stung even more since he was the last Ravens defender to try to tackle Boyd before the Bengals receiver ran into the end zone.

Coincidentally, the Ravens opened the year with a dominant 47-3 win over the Bills, so the first two weeks of the 2018 regular season are something of a revenge tour. Baltimore travels to Cincinnati on Thursday for a matchup with the Bengals.

