Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin II: Expert Picks for the Superfight

John Locher/Associated Press

Boxing's biggest stars are back.

Just shy of a year since they fought for the first time, Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin are ready for their second act Saturday from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

A controversial draw in the opening stanza made a rematch a near certainty. But fight fans had to wait a while after Canelo's suspension for performance-enhancing drug use derailed plans for a May sequel. This has all helped intensify the rivalry, setting up an epic show in the desert.

Our boxing experts are here to give their predictions and answer questions about the biggest storylines surrounding the superfight.