Trampoline Frisbee Has the Ultimate World Reaching New Heights

Max WheelerFeatured Columnist ISeptember 12, 2018

Trampoline frisbee brings the "ultimate" game to new heights. With epic new rules that challenge the athletes, this new game is set to take off.

Watch the video above to learn the rules and how the sport was developed.

