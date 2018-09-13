FIFA 19: Release Date, Top Player Ratings, New Features, Preview and More

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

It's that time of year again. The release of the latest edition of FIFA is just around the corner, with FIFA 19 set to hit the shelves on September 28.

As ever, EA Sports will be hoping to boast the most authentic simulated version of the beautiful game ahead of Konami's Pro Evolution Soccer 2019.

To that end, FIFA 19 will include new gameplay features such as the Active Touch System, which gives the player new tools and animations to control, strike and carry the ball using flicks, traps and feints. EA is confident the system "makes FIFA 19 feel more realistic than any other moment in the series' rich history."

When it comes to shooting, players will be able to enhance the power and accuracy of their strikes with a well-timed button-press, courtesy of the new Timed Finishing system. Fail to time the press correctly, however, and you could reduce the quality of your shot.

In-game tactics have also been reworked via the Dynamic Tactics system, which allows you to create multiple custom game plans and use them on the fly with the D-pad.

If you're looking for a bit more variety from Kick-Off mode, there will be several game types to choose from:

From Headers & Volleys to Long Range—in which goals from outside the area count as double—there are several House Rules matches you can create, along with Best Of series, two-legged Home & Away ties and one-off Cup Finals.

Speaking of the latter, you will also be able to experience officially licensed European tournaments on FIFA 19:

The UEFA Champions League also looks set to play a prominent role in returning feature The Journey, which will bring a conclusion to Alex Hunter's story as he bids for European glory:

A new edition of FIFA also means new player ratings, and courtesy of his excellent form over the past year, Lionel Messi has pulled level with cover star Cristiano Ronaldo on an overall rating of 94:

EA recently released the ratings of the top 100 players in the game, including those of the pair's closest rivals:

Many of the ratings will be the subject of much debate between fans, but if your favourite player isn't rated highly enough, there's always a chance they will receive upgrades over the course of the year in Ultimate Team mode.

In this year's edition of FUT, you will not only be able to get Champions League-themed content but also partake in the new Division Rivals mode against players of similar skill for weekly rewards. It seems there will be even more reason to dive in this year.