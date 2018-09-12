Aaron Rodgers on Knee Injury: 'We're Taking It One Day at a Time'

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers provided an update Tuesday on the knee injury he suffered in the 24-23 Week 1 win over the Chicago Bears.

While appearing on ESPN's Dan Le Batard Show (h/t Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio), Rodgers said the following regarding his status: "We're taking it one day at a time. One day at a time."

The Packers will host the Minnesota Vikings in their Week 2 game on Sunday.

Rodgers exited the field on a cart during the first half against Chicago and was replaced by DeShone Kizer. He came back to the field at the start of the second half, however, and gave it a go despite being at less than 100 percent and unable to put much weight on his left leg.

The result was 21 fourth-quarter points and a 24-23 Packers win after trailing 20-3.

Rodgers finished with 286 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, including the game-winning toss to wideout Randall Cobb, who took it 75 yards to the house with just over two minutes remaining.

In his ESPN interview after the game, Rodgers acknowledged he suffered a knee injury but insisted he would play against the Vikings in Week 2.

Sunday's contest is a revenge game of sorts for Rodgers since he suffered a broken collarbone against the Vikings last season following a hit by Anthony Barr. The injury cost him nine games.

If Rodgers can't go in Week 2, Kizer will once again be tasked with stepping in after taking some snaps in Week 1.