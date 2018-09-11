Style, Football and Horses? Bradley Chubb Takes Us Around His New Hometown

Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback CFB's Walk-on Scholarship Season Has Returned The Vino Flows at France's Wine Marathon Nike and the Shoe Surgeon Team Up Shaquem Griffin Starting for Seahawks in Week 1 Luck Recommends His Favorite Reads in Virtual Book Club The Best Moments from NFL Training Camps Minor League Baseball Teams Get Weird Sports World's Good Guys Didn't Take a Summer Break Tua Continues to Take Hawaiian Football to Another Level CFB Players Teaming Up to Tackle Hunger in Miami Fitness Coach Using the World as His Personal Gym Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟 The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today 4'2" WR Will Walk on at Baylor University Messy > Messi at the Swamp Soccer World Championships 'The Powerhouse Princess' Has Broken 27 World Records Competitive Jumprope Takes Playground Games to the Extreme Mo'Ne Davis Is Now an Ankle-Breaking Baller Paralyzed Race Car Driver Tearing It Up on the Tracks Right Arrow Icon

The Denver Broncos picked up a wildly talented star in Bradley Chubb. And now it's his turn to get wild in Colorado.

Watch above.

From B /R x MSX by Michael Strahan and JCPenney.

Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what’s trending in sports. You can count on B /R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don’t miss out.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.