Style, Football and Horses? Bradley Chubb Takes Us Around His New Hometown

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoSeptember 12, 2018

  1. Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback

  2. CFB's Walk-on Scholarship Season Has Returned

  3. The Vino Flows at France's Wine Marathon

  4. Nike and the Shoe Surgeon Team Up

  5. Shaquem Griffin Starting for Seahawks in Week 1

  6. Luck Recommends His Favorite Reads in Virtual Book Club

  7. The Best Moments from NFL Training Camps

  8. Minor League Baseball Teams Get Weird

  9. Sports World's Good Guys Didn't Take a Summer Break

  10. Tua Continues to Take Hawaiian Football to Another Level

  11. CFB Players Teaming Up to Tackle Hunger in Miami

  12. Fitness Coach Using the World as His Personal Gym

  13. Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟

  14. The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today

  15. 4'2" WR Will Walk on at Baylor University

  16. Messy > Messi at the Swamp Soccer World Championships

  17. 'The Powerhouse Princess' Has Broken 27 World Records

  18. Competitive Jumprope Takes Playground Games to the Extreme

  19. Mo'Ne Davis Is Now an Ankle-Breaking Baller

  20. Paralyzed Race Car Driver Tearing It Up on the Tracks

Right Arrow Icon

The Denver Broncos picked up a wildly talented star in Bradley Chubb. And now it's his turn to get wild in Colorado.

Watch above.

From B /R x MSX by Michael Strahan and JCPenney.

   

Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what’s trending in sports. You can count on B /R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don’t miss out.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Kobe Taught the Redeem Team 'Mamba Mentality' 🐍

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Kobe Taught the Redeem Team 'Mamba Mentality' 🐍

    Jonathan Abrams
    via Bleacher Report

    Fantasy Football BS Meter for Week 2

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Fantasy Football BS Meter for Week 2

    Matt Camp
    via Bleacher Report

    Can Russ, PG Turn OKC into West's 2nd-Best?

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Can Russ, PG Turn OKC into West's 2nd-Best?

    Jon Hamm
    via Bleacher Report

    Predicting Each Team's Big Offseason Controversy 🔮

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Predicting Each Team's Big Offseason Controversy 🔮

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report