Matt Camp@TheMattCampFantasy Football Lead WriterSeptember 12, 2018

Fantasy Football Week 2: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big Board

    Todd Gurley is set up for a monster game against the Cardinals.
    Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

    The opening week of the fantasy season confirmed some beliefs and shattered other narratives.

    Todd Gurley is still at the top of his game after a dominant 2018 debut against the Oakland Raiders. He should be on his way to another huge outing when he faces the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2. No team gave up more fantasy points to running backs in Week 1.

    The New Orleans Saints were 10-point favorites in their home opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They finished with the No. 2 quarterback (Drew Brees), No. 1 running back (Alvin Kamara) and No. 1 wide receiver (Michael Thomas) but still took a 48-40 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the No. 1 fantasy quarterback, Ryan Fitzpatrick, thanks a terrible defensive performance.

    Barring injury, you shouldn't be making sweeping changes to your rankings or expectations entering Week 2. Some players will come back to earth after great performances, and others will rebound after disappointing in Week 1. The first re-evaluation of the league shouldn't come until Week 4.

    Here's the first look at points-per-reception rankings for Week 2. These will change throughout the week and up to Sunday's action as we get more information about injuries and limitations, so make sure to bookmark this page for my full rankings for all scoring formats.

            

Top 100

    Even on the road you should expect the Chargers to put up big numbers on the Bills.
    Harry How/Getty Images

    I present my top 100 players (minus quarterbacks) for the week as a way to help determine your flex spots. You may favor a certain position or player over another based on his role and/or your scoring rules.

    As an additional tiebreaker, here are the teams I like this week based on their matchups:

    • Los Angeles Chargers (at Buffalo Bills)
    • New Orleans Saints (vs. Cleveland Browns)
    • Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. Kansas City Chiefs)
    • Washington Redskins (vs. Indianapolis Colts)
    • Los Angeles Rams (vs. Arizona Cardinals)
    • Denver Broncos (vs. Oakland Raiders)
    • Chicago Bears (vs. Seattle Seahawks)

       

    Week 2 Top 100 PPR Rankings

    No.Player (Team)
    1Alvin Kamara (NO)
    2Todd Gurley (LAR)
    3Michael Thomas (NO)
    4Antonio Brown (PIT)
    5Melvin Gordon (LAC)
    6Julio Jones (ATL)
    7David Johnson (ARI)
    8Saquon Barkley (NYG)
    9James Conner (PIT)
    10Odell Beckham Jr. (NYG)
    11DeAndre Hopkins (HOU)
    12A.J. Green (CIN)
    13Ezekiel Elliott (DAL)
    14Keenan Allen (LAC)
    15Christian McCaffrey (CAR)
    16Tyreek Hill (KC)
    17Rob Gronkowski (NE)
    18Kareem Hunt (KC)
    19Joe Mixon (CIN)
    20Adam Thielen (MIN)
    21Davante Adams (GB)
    22Jarvis Landry (CLE)
    23Stefon Diggs (MIN)
    24JuJu Smith-Schuster (PIT)
    25Larry Fitzgerald (ARI)
    26Emmanuel Sanders (DEN)
    27Mike Evans (TB)
    28Golden Tate (DET)
    29Demaryius Thomas (DEN)
    30Brandin Cooks (LAR)
    31Zach Ertz (PHI)
    32Lamar Miller (HOU)
    33Jordan Howard (CHI)
    34Dalvin Cook (MIN)
    35Travis Kelce (KC)
    36T.Y. Hilton (IND)
    37Nelson Agholor (PHI)
    38Dion Lewis (TEN)
    39Allen Robinson (CHI)
    40Jamison Crowder (WAS)
    41Jay Ajayi (PHI)
    42Kenyan Drake (MIA)
    43Cooper Kupp (LAR)
    44Kenny Stills (MIA)
    45Chris Thompson (WAS)
    46Marvin Jones (DET)
    47Randall Cobb (GB)
    48Quincy Enunwa (NYJ)
    49LeSean McCoy (BUF)
    50Corey Davis (TEN)
    51Leonard Fournette (JAC)
    52Robby Anderson (NYJ)
    53Alex Collins (BAL)
    54Robert Woods (LAR)
    55Michael Crabtree (BAL)
    56Chris Hogan (NE)
    57Jordan Reed (WAS)
    58Adrian Peterson (WAS)
    59Devonta Freeman (ATL)
    60James White (NE)
    61Devin Funchess (CAR)
    62Sterling Shepard (NYG)
    63Jamaal Williams (GB)
    64Marquise Goodwin (SF)
    65Ted Ginn (NO)
    66Carlos Hyde (CLE)
    67Rex Burkhead (NE)
    68Mike Williams (LAC)
    69Marshawn Lynch (OAK)
    70Tevin Coleman (ATL)
    71Josh Gordon (CLE)
    72Royce Freeman (DEN)
    73George Kittle (SF)
    74Amari Cooper (OAK)
    75Tyler Lockett (SEA)
    76Pierre Garcon (SF)
    77Jordy Nelson (OAK)
    78Phillip Lindsay (DEN)
    79Trey Burton (CHI)
    80Kenny Golladay (DET)
    81Jimmy Graham (GB)
    82Evan Engram (NYG)
    83Isaiah Crowell (NYJ)
    84Peyton Barber (TB)
    85John Brown (BAL)
    86Kyle Rudolph (MIN)
    87Tarik Cohen (CHI)
    88Duke Johnson (CLE)
    89T.J. Yeldon (JAC)
    90Geronimo Allison (GB)
    91Derrick Henry (TEN)
    92Bilal Powell (NYJ)
    93Austin Ekeler (LAC)
    94Keelan Cole (JAC)
    95Sammy Watkins (KC)
    96Mohamed Sanu (ATL)
    97Brandon Marshall (SEA)
    98Jack Doyle (IND)
    99Theo Riddick (DET)
    100Kerryon Johnson (DET)

Quarterbacks

    Look for Alex Smith to take to the air against the Colts.
    Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

    Better Than Usual

    Alex Smith, WAS (vs. IND)

    Alex Smith was solid and didn't need to be spectacular in Washington's 24-6 win over Arizona in Week 1. He completed 21 of 30 passes for 255 yards and a pair of touchdowns with 14 rushing yards to finish as the No. 11 fantasy quarterback with 19.6 points.

    Look for Smith to take to the air a bit more with a good matchup against the beatable Indianapolis Colts secondary. The Redskins were mostly carried by Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson in Week 1, and while both players are solid options this week, Jamison Crowder should get more involved. Plus, Jordan Reed has a good chance to build on a promising start to the season.

       

    Concern

    Aaron Rodgers, GB (vs. MIN)

    Aaron Rodgers had an unforgettable performance in Week 1, but the elephant in the room is the knee injury that knocked him out of the first half of the Green Bay Packers' victory over the Chicago Bears.

    Rodgers deserves a lot of credit for completing 20 of 30 passes for 286 yards and three touchdowns in the comeback victory, yet the unsung heroes of that game were his offensive line and Jamaal Williams, as they did a masterful job protecting Rodgers in the second half.

    According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, when head coach Mike McCarthy was asked about Rodgers' status for Week 2 on Monday, he said: "We're still collecting all the information on his specific situation. I know Aaron wants to play and is always driven to play, but that's all I have right now."

    In addition to the knee injury, Rodgers would face a great Minnesota Vikings defense that picked off Jimmy Garoppolo three times and held the San Francisco 49ers to just 16 points. Don't be surprised if Rodgers' status isn't determined until later in the week.

       

    Avoid

    Derek Carr, OAK (at DEN)

    The Jon Gruden 2.0 era in Oakland got off to a terrible start Monday night. Derek Carr threw for 303 yards with three interceptions on 29-of-40 passing without a touchdown. He looked lost in the second half of the loss to the Los Angeles Rams, and despite taking just one sack, he crumbled under pressure that wasn't always there. A trip to Denver in Week 2 means facing a Broncos defense that sacked Russell Wilson six times in an opening-week win. Steer clear of Carr.

       

    Sleeper 

    Mitchell Trubisky, CHI (vs. SEA)

    Mitchell Trubisky didn't light up the Packers defense, but the Bears showed signs of life and innovation in a new scheme with head coach Matt Nagy calling the shots. Trubisky had just 171 yards on 23-of-35 passing but added 32 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Allen Robinson II looked healthy with four receptions for 61 yards on seven targets, so it was a step forward, even in a loss.

    The second-year quarterback gets another home game and a winnable matchup in Week 2 with the visiting Seattle Seahawks. Even though they picked off Case Keenum three times in Week 1, Keenum still completed 25 of his 39 passes for 329 yards and three scores. The Seahawks defense is far from the Super Bowl-caliber groups of the past and should be targeted this season, which makes Trubisky a viable streamer.

       

    Week 2 Quarterback Rankings

    No.Player (Team)
    1Drew Brees (NO)
    2Ben Roethlisberger (PIT)
    3Cam Newton (CAR)
    4Philip Rivers (LAC)
    5Alex Smith (WAS) 
    6Aaron Rodgers (GB)
    7Deshaun Watson (HOU)
    8Patrick Mahomes (KC)
    9Jimmy Garoppolo (SF)
    10Kirk Cousins (MIN)
    11Tom Brady (NE)
    12Russell Wilson (SEA)
    13Jared Goff (LAR)
    14Andrew Luck (IND)
    15Case Keenum (DEN)
    16Mitch Trubisky (CHI)
    17Matthew Stafford (DET)
    18Eli Manning (NYG)
    19Matt Ryan (ATL)
    20Tyrod Taylor (CLE)
    21Dak Prescott (DAL)
    22Blake Bortles (JAC)
    23Nick Foles (PHI)
    24Derek Carr (OAK)
    25Ryan Fitzpatrick (TB)
    26Marcus Mariota (TEN)
    27Andy Dalton (CIN)
    28Joe Flacco (BAL)
    29Ryan Tannehill (MIA)
    30Sam Darnold (NYJ)
    31Sam Bradford (ARI)
    32Josh Allen (BUF)

Running Backs

    Jordan Howard should be able to build on a strong Week 1 performance.
    Dylan Buell/Getty Images

    Better Than Usual

    Jordan Howard, CHI (vs. SEA)

    Jordan Howard has always been a good runner, yet his ceiling hasn't been as high as other fantasy running backs because of his struggles as a receiver. His efforts to improve in that area were on display in Week 1, when he caught all five of his targets for 25 yards and added 82 yards on 15 carries. Coupling that all-around production with an improved Bears offense increases Howard's upside.

    He'll get a good chance to show off that potential when Seattle visits Chicago in Week 2. The Hawks struggled to handle the Broncos' rookie tandem of Royce Freeman and Phillip Lindsay last week, as they combined for 142 yards on 30 carries while Lindsay added two receptions for 31 yards and a score. Howard has a chance to get to RB1 status in this matchup.

       

    Concern

    Leonard Fournette, JAC (vs. NE)

    Leonard Fournette left the Jacksonville Jaguars' opening week win over the New York Giants in the second quarter with a hamstring injury after a strong start of nine carries for 41 yards and three receptions for 14 yards on his only three targets.

    When head coach Doug Marrone was asked about Fournette's status Monday, he said, per Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com: "Doc said it's a minor hamstring injury, so we're just going to treat it during the week. ... If he's ready to go, we'll ease him back in there and see how he feels."

    Fournette is a must-start any time he plays, but there's no guarantee he'll be out there for the AFC Championship Game rematch with the New England Patriots. T.J. Yeldon would fill Fournette's role.

       

    Avoid

    Kerryon Johnson and Theo Riddick, DET (at SF)

    A blowout loss to the New York Jets provided little chance for the Detroit Lions to get anything out of their backfield. Theo Riddick led the way with four carries for 20 yards and five receptions for 15 yards on seven targets. Kerryon Johnson had three receptions for 20 yards and five carries for 17 yards. LeGarrette Blount was the worst of the bunch with four carries for minus-three yards before he exited with a knee injury.

    Even if Blount is unable to play, it's hard to consider Johnson or Riddick a viable fantasy option until further notice. Detroit has issues to deal with after an embarrassing primetime performance.

       

    Sleeper

    James White, NE (at JAC)

    Using any Patriots running back comes with the risk of trusting Bill Belichick to actually feature that player. His somewhat unpredictable nature can be figured out if you consider the matchup.

    The Jaguars have an excellent defense with a great secondary that could be a lot of trouble for Tom Brady and receivers Chris Hogan and Phillip Dorsett. A good way to counteract that is by featuring James White as a receiver out of the backfield.

    In Week 1, he turned nine targets into four receptions for 38 yards and a touchdown in addition to five carries for 18 yards. The Patriots lost Jeremy Hill (torn ACL) for the season and didn't have Sony Michel (knee) active for the opener. When you consider the tough matchup for the wideouts and a lack of healthy bodies in the backfield, New England should make White a focal part of its game plan in Jacksonville.

       

    Week 2 Running Back PPR Rankings

    No.Player (Team)
    1Alvin Kamara (NO)
    2Todd Gurley (LAR)
    3Melvin Gordon (LAC)
    4David Johnson (ARI)
    5Saquon Barkley (NYG)
    6James Conner (PIT)
    7Ezekiel Elliott (DAL)
    8Christian McCaffrey (CAR)
    9Kareem Hunt (KC)
    10Joe Mixon (CIN)
    11Lamar Miller (HOU)
    12Jordan Howard (CHI)
    13Dalvin Cook (MIN)
    14Dion Lewis (TEN)
    15Jay Ajayi (PHI)
    16Kenyan Drake (MIA)
    17Chris Thompson (WAS)
    18LeSean McCoy (BUF)
    19Leonard Fournette (JAC)
    20Alex Collins (BAL)
    21Adrian Peterson (WAS)
    22Devonta Freeman (ATL)
    23James White (NE)
    24Jamaal Williams (GB)
    25Carlos Hyde (CLE)
    26Rex Burkhead (NE)
    27Marshawn Lynch (OAK)
    28Tevin Coleman (ATL)
    29Royce Freeman (DEN)
    30Phillip Lindsay (DEN)
    31Isaiah Crowell (NYJ)
    32Peyton Barber (TB)
    33Tarik Cohen (CHI)
    34Duke Johnson (CLE)
    35T.J. Yeldon (JAC)
    36Derrick Henry (TEN)
    37Bilal Powell (NYJ)
    38Austin Ekeler (LAC)
    39Theo Riddick (DET)
    40Kerryon Johnson (DET)
    41Chris Carson (SEA)
    42Matt Breida (SF)
    43Alfred Morris (SF)
    44Jordan Wilkins (IND)
    45Ty Montgomery (GB)
    46Javorius Allen (BAL)
    47Latavius Murray (MIN)
    48Nyheim Hines (IND)
    49Frank Gore (MIA)
    50Darren Sproles (PHI)
    51Rashaad Penny (SEA)
    52Giovani Bernard (CIN)
    53Corey Clement (PHI)
    54C.J. Anderson (CAR)
    55Kyle Juszczyk (SF)
    56Jacquizz Rodgers (TB)
    57Spencer Ware (KC)
    58Jalen Richard (OAK)
    59Chase Edmonds (ARI)
    60Doug Martin (OAK)
    61Devontae Booker (DEN)
    62Alfred Blue (HOU)
    63C.J. Prosise (SEA)
    64Christine Michael (IND)
    65Marcus Murphy (BUF)
    66Wayne Gallman (NYG)
    67Rod Smith (DAL)
    68Corey Grant (JAC)
    69Mike Gillislee (NO)
    70Robert Kelley (WAS)
    71Chris Ivory (BUF)
    72Nick Chubb (CLE)
    73John Kelly (LAR)
    74Tyler Ervin (HOU)
    75Jonathan Williams (NO)
    76Damien Williams (KC)
    77Stevan Ridley (PIT)
    78Benny Cunningham (CHI)
    79Trenton Cannon (NYJ)
    80Ronald Jones II (TB)

Wide Receivers

    Expect another busy game for Nelson Agholor when he faces the Buccaneers.
    Associated Press

    Better Than Usual

    Nelson Agholor, PHI (at TB)

    There was good and bad to take from Nelson Agholor's Week 1 performance against the Atlanta Falcons. He tied Zach Ertz for a team-high 10 targets, and no Philadelphia Eagle had more than his eight receptions. But he had just 33 yards. His longest reception was 10 yards, so he was more PPR-friendly than an overall fantasy producer in the victory.

    With Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) likely sidelined for Week 2, Agholor remains the top receiver heading into a juicy matchup with the Buccaneers. Cornerback Brent Grimes (groin) had to sit out Week 1 and isn't a lock to play this week. Tampa Bay's other starting corner, Vernon Hargreaves, has a shoulder injury that may end his season, according to Adam Schefter and John Keim of ESPN.com.

    Tampa Bay got torched for 23 receptions, 268 yards and two touchdowns by New Orleans receivers in Week 1. Agholor may not go off, but he's in prime position for a strong performance.

       

    Concern

    Chris Hogan, NE (at JAC)

    The Patriots won in Week 1 despite just one catch for 11 yards on five targets out of Chris Hogan against the Houston Texans. Expecting a bounce-back performance is asking a lot in a brutal matchup with the Jaguars. Their secondary is strong, and Hogan could see a lot of top cornerback Jalen Ramsey. If you play Hogan, he's nothing more than a WR3/flex.

       

    Avoid

    Sammy Watkins, KC (at PIT)

    The Kansas City Chiefs got all they needed from Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill in their Week 1 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, and lost in that was a quiet debut by Sammy Watkins. He caught three of five targets for 21 yards. Watkins has to face a Pittsburgh Steelers defense that limited the Cleveland Browns receivers to just nine receptions for 161 yards and a touchdown in Week 1. Watkins has too much to prove before you can use him with confidence.

       

    Sleeper

    Tyler Lockett, SEA (at CHI)

    According to Brady Henderson of ESPN.com, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Doug Baldwin is likely out "a couple weeks" following a right knee injury he suffered in Week 1 (he entered the season with an injury to his left knee). That leaves Seattle scrambling to fill Baldwin's role, and while that's likely impossible to do with one player, Tyler Lockett could be the biggest beneficiary from a fantasy standpoint.

    Even though he had just four targets in Week 1, he turned those into three receptions for 59 yards, including a 51-yard touchdown. Of the Seahawks receiving corps, Lockett is the only player with multiple years of experience with Russell Wilson, which gives Wilson reason to look his way more in Baldwin's absence. This week should test that theory against the Bears.

    Last week, Chicago fell apart in the second half, giving up fourth-quarter touchdowns to Green Bay receivers Geronimo Allison (39 yards), Davante Adams (12 yards) and Randall Cobb (75 yards). Seattle would be wise to test that secondary with Lockett, so consider him for one of the last spots in your lineup.

       

    Week 2 Wide Receiver PPR Rankings

    No.Player (Team)
    1Michael Thomas (NO)
    2Antonio Brown (PIT)
    3Julio Jones (ATL)
    4Odell Beckham Jr. (NYG)
    5DeAndre Hopkins (HOU)
    6A.J. Green (CIN)
    7Keenan Allen (LAC)
    8Tyreek Hill (KC)
    9Adam Thielen (MIN)
    10Davante Adams (GB)
    11Jarvis Landry (CLE)
    12Stefon Diggs (MIN)
    13JuJu Smith-Schuster (PIT)
    14Larry Fitzgerald (ARI)
    15Emmanuel Sanders (DEN)
    16Mike Evans (TB)
    17Golden Tate (DET)
    18Demaryius Thomas (DEN)
    19Brandin Cooks (LAR)
    20T.Y. Hilton (IND)
    21Nelson Agholor (PHI)
    22Allen Robinson (CHI)
    23Jamison Crowder (WAS)
    24Cooper Kupp (LAR)
    25Kenny Stills (MIA)
    26Marvin Jones (DET)
    27Randall Cobb (GB)
    28Quincy Enunwa (NYJ)
    29Corey Davis (TEN)
    30Robby Anderson (NYJ)
    31Robert Woods (LAR)
    32Michael Crabtree (BAL)
    33Chris Hogan (NE)
    34Devin Funchess (CAR)
    35Sterling Shepard (NYG)
    36Marquise Goodwin (SF)
    37Ted Ginn (NO)
    38Mike Williams (LAC)
    39Josh Gordon (CLE)
    40Amari Cooper (OAK)
    41Tyler Lockett (SEA)
    42Pierre Garcon (SF)
    43Jordy Nelson (OAK)
    44Kenny Golladay (DET)
    45John Brown (BAL)
    46Geronimo Allison (GB)
    47Keelan Cole (JAC)
    48Sammy Watkins (KC)
    49Mohamed Sanu (ATL)
    50Brandon Marshall (SEA)
    51Chris Godwin (TB)
    52DeSean Jackson (TB)
    53Paul Richardson (WAS)
    54Danny Amendola (MIA)
    55Mike Wallace (PHI)
    56Allen Hurns (DAL)
    57Anthony Miller (CHI)
    58Ryan Grant (IND)
    59Kelvin Benjamin (BUF)
    60John Ross (CIN)
    61Dede Westbrook (JAC)
    62Tyrell Williams (LAC)
    63Cole Beasley (DAL)
    64Bruce Ellington (HOU)
    65Donte Moncrief (JAC)
    66Courtland Sutton (DEN)
    67Willie Snead (BAL)
    68Phillip Dorsett (NE)
    69Josh Doctson (WAS)
    70Dante Pettis (SF)
    71Terrelle Pryor (NYJ)
    72Trent Taylor (SF)
    73Albert Wilson (MIA)
    74Tyler Boyd (CIN)
    75Michael Gallup (DAL)
    76Calvin Ridley (ATL)
    77Torrey Smith (CAR)
    78Rishard Matthews (TEN)
    79Zay Jones (BUF)
    80Taylor Gabriel (CHI)
    81Terrance Williams (DAL)
    82Travis Benjamin (LAC)
    83Chester Rogers (IND)
    84Jaron Brown (SEA)
    85Austin Carr (NO)
    86Laquon Treadwell (MIN)
    87Jarius Wright (CAR)
    88Adam Humphries (TB)
    89James Washington (PIT)
    90Christian Kirk (ARI)
    91Seth Roberts (OAK)
    92Chad Williams (ARI)
    93Taywan Taylor (TEN)
    94Jeremy Kerley (BUF)
    95Cordarrelle Patterson (NE)
    96Tajae Sharpe (TEN)
    97D.J. Moore (CAR)
    98Jakeem Grant (MIA)
    99Tre'Quan Smith (NO)
    100Justin Hunter (PIT)
    101Antonio Callaway (CLE)
    102Chris Conley (KC)
    103Rashard Higgins (CLE)
    104Kevin White (CHI)
    105J.J. Nelson (ARI)
    106Cody Latimer (NYG)
    107David Moore (SEA)
    108D.J. Chark (JAC)
    109TJ Jones (DET)
    110Tavon Austin (DAL)

Tight Ends

    George Kittle might be Jimmy Garappolo's go-to receiver in Week 2.
    Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

    Better Than Usual

    George Kittle, SF (vs. DET)

    George Kittle assuaged any concerns about the shoulder injury that cost him all but the first preseason game with a strong regular-season debut. His five receptions for 90 yards on nine targets made him San Francisco's leading receiver and the No. 6 fantasy tight end of the week with 14 points.

    Marquise Goodwin had to leave that game with a bruised thigh and is day-to-day, head coach Kyle Shanaha said, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com, so he's not a lock to return to action in Week 2. Kittle's role looked like an important one coming into the season, but he'll be even more valuable to Garoppolo if Goodwin can't play. The Detroit secondary looked lost at times against the New York Jets in Week 1, so the matchup is a winnable one for Kittle. He has top-five potential in Week 2.

       

    Concern

    Eric Ebron, IND (at WAS)

    Even though Eric Ebron came through with four receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown on five targets in Week 1, he did so on just 45.1 percent of the team's offensive snaps, per Pro Football Reference. Compare that to Jack Doyle's seven receptions on 10 targets for 60 yards on a 93.9 percent snap share, and you get a feel for Ebron's small margin for error. At this rate, Ebron will be more touchdown-reliant than Doyle.

    Last week, the Redskins held Ricky Seals-Jones to just three receptions for 19 yards on six targets. Even though he's on the fantasy radar, be careful letting expectations get too high for Ebron.

       

    Avoid

    O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate, TB (vs. PHI)

    The Buccaneers scored 48 points against the Saints, but O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate combined for four targets, two receptions and 54 yards. Those receptions went to Howard, so Brate ended up with a goose egg. While Howard has more upside, neither player can be trusted for fantasy at this point in the season, especially since Chris Godwin is in the mix after posting three receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown on four targets. Find your tight end elsewhere.

       

    Sleeper

    Ricky Seals-Jones, ARI (at LAR)

    As noted above, Seals-Jones recorded three receptions for 19 yards on six targets in Week 1. In defense of Seals-Jones, Sam Bradford played a poor game, and the Cardinals never put up much of a fight in a 24-6 loss.

    The good news is Seals-Jones was on the field for 92.5 percent of the snaps, so the team trusts him enough to be its top tight end. That's important when you consider this week's matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. The cornerback pair of Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib helped limit Oakland Raiders receivers to just five receptions for 43 yards on nine targets. However, tight end Jared Cook went off for nine receptions and 180 yards on 12 targets.

    Expectations shouldn't be as high for Seals-Jones, but it would make sense for Bradford to look his way if he doesn't have Peters or Talib covering him. He's a sneaky-good play, especially if you're hurting at tight end coming out of Week 1.

       

    Week 2 Tight End PPR Rankings

Defenses

    Khalil Mack and the Bears defense should get after Russell Wilson and the Seahawks.
    Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

    Best Streaming Option

    Chicago Bears (vs. SEA)

    Excitement about the Bears defense in the first half of Week 1 disappeared when Rodgers turned in one of the most memorable halves of football in recent history. But Chicago doesn't have to play Rodgers and Green Bay again this week. Instead, it faces a Seattle offense that will be without Baldwin, and that could spell trouble for Wilson.

    In Week 1, Wilson was sacked six times by the Broncos and was forced into a pair of interceptions and two fumbles. The Bears racked up four sacks, an interception, a fumble recovery and a touchdown. Khalil Mack did most of that damage by accounting for a sack, forced fumble, fumble recovery and an interception for a score.

    Don't let the Seahawks' reputation cloud your thinking. This is a team to attack in fantasy, so use the Bears defense.

    Ownership percentage: ESPN, 39.8; Yahoo, 50.0

       

    Week 2 Defense Rankings

    No.Team (Opponent)
    1Los Angeles Chargers (at BUF)
    2Los Angeles Rams (vs. ARI)
    3Philadelphia Eagles (at TB)
    4Houston Texans (at TEN)
    5Chicago Bears (vs. SEA)
    6New Orleans Saints (vs. CLE)
    7Tennessee Titans (vs. HOU)
    8Baltimore Ravens (at CIN)
    9New York Jets (vs. MIA)
    10Cincinnati Bengals (vs. BAL)
    11Denver Broncos (vs. OAK)
    12New England Patriots (at JAC)
    13New York Giants (at DAL)
    14Washington Redskins (vs. IND)
    15Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. NE)
    16Atlanta Falcons (vs. CAR)
    17Seattle Seahawks (at CHI)
    18San Francisco 49ers (vs. DET)
    19Miami Dolphins (at NYJ)
    20Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. KC)

Kickers

    Caleb Sturgis should be busy in Buffalo.
    Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

    Best Streaming Option

    Caleb Sturgis, LAC (at BUF)

    Caleb Sturgis had a positive debut with the Chargers, hitting two of three field goals to account for seven fantasy points in a loss to the Chiefs. Look for him to have more opportunities in Week 2 with the Chargers visiting the BuffaloBills. Los Angeles shouldn't have any problem controlling that game, which means a potentially busy and productive day for Sturgis.

    Ownership percentages: ESPN, 3.0; Yahoo, 4.0

       

    Week 2 Kicker Rankings