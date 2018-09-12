Fantasy Football Week 2: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big Board

3 of 7

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Better Than Usual

Jordan Howard, CHI (vs. SEA)

Jordan Howard has always been a good runner, yet his ceiling hasn't been as high as other fantasy running backs because of his struggles as a receiver. His efforts to improve in that area were on display in Week 1, when he caught all five of his targets for 25 yards and added 82 yards on 15 carries. Coupling that all-around production with an improved Bears offense increases Howard's upside.

He'll get a good chance to show off that potential when Seattle visits Chicago in Week 2. The Hawks struggled to handle the Broncos' rookie tandem of Royce Freeman and Phillip Lindsay last week, as they combined for 142 yards on 30 carries while Lindsay added two receptions for 31 yards and a score. Howard has a chance to get to RB1 status in this matchup.

Concern

Leonard Fournette, JAC (vs. NE)

Leonard Fournette left the Jacksonville Jaguars' opening week win over the New York Giants in the second quarter with a hamstring injury after a strong start of nine carries for 41 yards and three receptions for 14 yards on his only three targets.

When head coach Doug Marrone was asked about Fournette's status Monday, he said, per Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com: "Doc said it's a minor hamstring injury, so we're just going to treat it during the week. ... If he's ready to go, we'll ease him back in there and see how he feels."

Fournette is a must-start any time he plays, but there's no guarantee he'll be out there for the AFC Championship Game rematch with the New England Patriots. T.J. Yeldon would fill Fournette's role.

Avoid

Kerryon Johnson and Theo Riddick, DET (at SF)

A blowout loss to the New York Jets provided little chance for the Detroit Lions to get anything out of their backfield. Theo Riddick led the way with four carries for 20 yards and five receptions for 15 yards on seven targets. Kerryon Johnson had three receptions for 20 yards and five carries for 17 yards. LeGarrette Blount was the worst of the bunch with four carries for minus-three yards before he exited with a knee injury.

Even if Blount is unable to play, it's hard to consider Johnson or Riddick a viable fantasy option until further notice. Detroit has issues to deal with after an embarrassing primetime performance.

Sleeper

James White, NE (at JAC)

Using any Patriots running back comes with the risk of trusting Bill Belichick to actually feature that player. His somewhat unpredictable nature can be figured out if you consider the matchup.

The Jaguars have an excellent defense with a great secondary that could be a lot of trouble for Tom Brady and receivers Chris Hogan and Phillip Dorsett. A good way to counteract that is by featuring James White as a receiver out of the backfield.

In Week 1, he turned nine targets into four receptions for 38 yards and a touchdown in addition to five carries for 18 yards. The Patriots lost Jeremy Hill (torn ACL) for the season and didn't have Sony Michel (knee) active for the opener. When you consider the tough matchup for the wideouts and a lack of healthy bodies in the backfield, New England should make White a focal part of its game plan in Jacksonville.