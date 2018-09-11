Cleveland Browns vs. New Orleans Saints Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints (0-1) will try to bounce back from an embarrassing season-opening loss on Sunday when they host the Cleveland Browns (0-0-1) as large home favorites for the second week in a row at sportsbooks.

The Saints fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 48-40 last week as 10-point home favorites and are comparable chalk again versus the Browns, who are coming off a 21-21 tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

NFL point spread: The Saints opened as 7.5-point favorites; the total was 47.5 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 28.4-16.3 Saints (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Browns can cover the spread

In one of the most eye-popping stats you will see all season, Cleveland has won the past eight road meetings at New Orleans by an average margin of more than 12 points. The Browns last played the Saints in the Superdome back in 2010 and pulled off a 30-17 upset victory as 12.5-point road underdogs, and they should have beaten the Steelers last week for just their second win in a little more than two seasons.

Instead, Cleveland should be hungrier than ever to notch its first win this year against a suspect New Orleans defense lacking confidence.

Why the Saints can cover the spread

The Saints should win this game easily, but they also should have beaten the Buccaneers without breaking much of a sweat. Tampa Bay embarrassed New Orleans in every facet of the game, and that alone will serve as major motivation for the home team in this potential rebound spot.

While the Browns have won the last eight times they have visited the Superdome, they have lost 21 straight on the road overall by an average of nearly 13 points, and that recent trend alone negates the historical streak.

Smart betting pick

Cleveland played well in its season opener but still could not manage a win, something that will be even more difficult here. The Browns will be visiting an angry Saints team that simply cannot afford to get off to an 0-2 start for the fifth consecutive season.

New Orleans has offensive firepower that Cleveland cannot match, so look for a strong start for the home team en route to an easy victory and cover in Week 2.

NFL betting trends

The total has gone over in five of the Saints' last six games at home.

The total has gone over in 13 of the Saints' last 18 games in Week 2.

The Browns are 2-8-1 ATS in their last 11 games as road underdogs.

