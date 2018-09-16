NBA Players Under the Most Pressure Entering Contract Years

1 of 5

Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

Kawhi Leonard never looked like himself during the nine games he played for the San Antonio Spurs in 2017-18, even if his per-36-minute production was right in line with his typically high levels. Other than a dip in scoring efficiency that could have been the result of a small sample, Leonard contributed to winning just like he did when he finished third in MVP voting the season before.

In light of that, maybe Leonard doesn't belong here. Maybe it doesn't matter what the 27-year-old two-time Defensive Player of the Year does during his one-season (probably) rental with the Toronto Raptors.

Except...that doesn't feel true, does it?

If Leonard can't get healthy, that's obviously going to change his future. One season lost—under admittedly odd circumstances that often seemed to have little to do with his health—might not chill market value. But two? That'd ding Leonard's earning potential in a serious way.

The Raptors are poised to win the Eastern Conference and reach the NBA Finals. On paper, they're that talented. Of course, that's if Leonard contributes a full season at the level we've come to expect.

If all goes well, there'll be no shortage of max offers out there. There'll certainly be one from the Los Angeles Lakers.

But if Leonard misses significant time with that bothersome quad or if he plays plenty but looks considerably diminished, who knows where that might lead.

One-year deals until he proves himself? A year or two on the mid-level exception? Surgery? The end of Leonard as an elite player forever?

It's all on the table ahead of Leonard's unrestricted free agency (player option) in 2019.