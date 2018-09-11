The Rock's Daughter Simone Johnson Reportedly Training at WWE Performance Center

Evan Agostini/Associated Press

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter, Simone Johnson, has reportedly begun training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

According to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, Johnson has been training at the Performance Center on a part-time basis "for the past few months."

Satin confirmed Johnson's presence at the Performance Center after WWE Superstar Zelina Vega mentioned it on Monday's episode of Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia.

Simone, who turned 17 in August, is currently attending high school.

Satin added that it's believed Johnson will begin training at the Performance Center "in a more serious manner" soon.

In an interview with Mia Galuppo of The Hollywood Reporter last year, Simone expressed interest in potentially pursuing a career in WWE: "It's a sport that is unlike anything else in the world. There's just a certain amount of passion that every move and match requires, and that's so admirable. It's definitely something I've thought about and want to pursue."

In May, The Rock discussed his daughter's interest in joining WWE and supported the possibility of a wrestling career coming to fruition: "I love the idea. We had this big conversation, she came with me to Hong Kong [and] Beijing. I said, 'Honey, whatever your passion is, I support that.' And wrestling was good to me, I started my career in Madison Square Garden. So, yeah, bring it on, she's going to be a champ."

Prior to becoming one of the world's biggest movie stars, The Rock competed in WWE from 1996 until 2004.

He became one of the most popular and recognizable Superstars in WWE history and returned to the company in 2011 to begin a rivalry with John Cena.

Overall, The Rock is a 10-time world champion, and he is perhaps the biggest crossover star to ever emerge from the pro wrestling business.

If Simone does pursue a career in WWE, she will look to follow in the footsteps of not only her father, but other current female wrestlers whose fathers were WWE stars, including Charlotte Flair and Natalya.

