Larry Nassar Accused of 1992 Rape of Former MSU Field Hockey Player in Lawsuit

RENA LAVERTY/Getty Images

Erika Davis, a former Michigan State field hockey player, filed a lawsuit on Monday accusing Larry Nassar of raping her.

Per ESPN.com's Dan Murphy, Davis said in her lawsuit the alleged rape occurred in 1992 after her coach recommended she visit Nassar for help with a knee injury she had suffered.

Davis' lawsuit alleges Nassar gave her a breast exam during one visit and, during a second visit, drugged and raped her in an exam room.

"Eventually, she could not keep her eyelids open and got very woozy," the lawsuit reads. "When she was less woozy a short time later, Plaintiff Erika witnessed Defendant Nassar raping her."

Davis also said another man filmed Nassar giving her the breast exam, during which she said Nassar put "his hands and mouth on her nipples." She first informed former Michigan State field hockey coach Martha Ludwig about the rape in May 1992.

The lawsuit also notes "several" Michigan State employees knew about Davis' allegations against Nassar, including current school trustee and former athletic director George Perles.

"According to the lawsuit, Ludwig confronted Nassar and took from him the video of the 'breast exam' where he assaulted Davis," Murphy wrote. "The lawsuit says Ludwig spoke to Perles shortly thereafter. The suit alleges that Perles forced Ludwig to turn over the video and 'the charges were dropped against the coach.' It's not clear what charges the suit is referencing or if 'coach' refers to Ludwig or Nassar."

Michigan State released a statement regarding Davis' lawsuit, via Matt Mencarini of the Lansing State Journal:

"We are deeply sorry for the abuses Larry Nassar has committed, and for the trauma experienced by all sexual assault survivors. Sexual abuse, assault and relationship violence are not tolerated in our campus community. While the protocols and procedures mentioned in this lawsuit do not reflect how sexual assault claims are handled at MSU, we are taking the allegations very seriously and looking into the situation."

Nassar is currently serving at least 100 years in prison after pleading guilty in three separate cases to charges of child pornography, sexual assault of minors and sexual assault.