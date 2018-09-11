Jameis Winston Tops Ryan Fitzpatrick in Odds to Start Week 4 Despite Hot Start

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Ryan Fitzpatrick's dazzling display in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 48-40 win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 1 could leave Jameis Winston's status as the starting quarterback up in the air.

Per OddsShark, however, Winston remains the betting favorite to take back the starting job when he returns from suspension in Week 4:

The Bucs re-signed Fitzpatrick in March to serve as their backup quarterback. He moved up the depth chart as a result of Winston being disciplined.

Despite being the biggest Week 1 underdog, Fitzpatrick led the Buccaneers to victory against New Orleans with one of the best performances of his career. The 35-year-old went 21-of-28 for 417 yards with four touchdowns and a 156.2 quarterback rating.

Winston was suspended for the first three games of the season by the NFL for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

Bucs general manager Jason Licht told WFLA TV last month there was no guarantee Winston would be the starting quarterback when he's eligible to return.

"I don't think it's fair to say right now that he's going to be the guy," Licht said (h/t ESPN.com's Jenna Laine).

The Buccaneers have a short week between their third game on Sept. 24 against the Pittsburgh Steelers and their Week 4 matchup Sept. 30 against the Chicago Bears.

Winston went 3-10 with 3,504 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last season.