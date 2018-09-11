Style, Food and Horses? Bradley Chubb Takes Us Around His New Hometown

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoSeptember 11, 2018

The Denver Broncos picked up a beast in Bradley Chubb. And now it's his turn to find the beasts in Colorado. 

Watch above. 

Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what’s trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don’t miss out.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.


Related

    'I've Let My City Down': King Felix on His Fading Star

    Featured logo
    Featured

    'I've Let My City Down': King Felix on His Fading Star

    Scott Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R's Newest NFL Power Rankings 📈

    Featured logo
    Featured

    B/R's Newest NFL Power Rankings 📈

    NFL Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    CFB Coaches on the Hot Seat Already

    Featured logo
    Featured

    CFB Coaches on the Hot Seat Already

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Bargain Teammates Are Hurting $137M Jimmy G

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Bargain Teammates Are Hurting $137M Jimmy G

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report