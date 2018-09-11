Jets' Darron Lee on Matthew Stafford: 'We Knew His Signals; We Knew Everything'

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford's 2018 campaign got off to a rough start with a 48-17 loss to the New York Jets on Monday night—and it's all because the Jets did their homework.

After the game, New York players revealed they knew Detroit's plays based on what they had seen on film.

"We were calling out their plays as he was getting up to the line," Jets linebacker Darron Lee said, per ESPN.com's Rich Cimini. "We knew everything. That's just preparation as a defense. ...It seemed like we were in his head as a defense."

Stafford threw for 286 yards and a touchdown, but he was also picked off four times, one of which Lee took 36 yards to the house.

"I told [Lee], 'Here it comes,'" Jets safety Jamal Adams, who also had an interception, said after the game, per Yahoo Sports' Dan Wetzel.

Lee's pick-six was the team's first defensive touchdown since 2013, snapping a 74-game drought.

Lions backup Matt Cassel also threw an interception after he entered in garbage time. It was the first instance in 19 years the Jets recorded five interceptions in a game, according to Cimini.

Detroit kept the contest close for a bit, as the score was tied at 17 early in the third quarter. Ultimately, though, New York's preparation paid off, as it had a 31-point outburst in the third to run away with the game.

"Study," Lee said, according to Cimini. "Everybody studied."

Adams echoed that sentiment, per Wetzel: "Film study. The offense paints a picture. They give us little tips."

The blowout loss was an ugly way for Matt Patricia to start his tenure as Lions head coach—but New York may have done Detroit a favor with its postgame comments. While losing by 31 at home on national television may have been a rough way to begin the year, they now know adjustments are needed, as teams may find them too predictable.

Patricia and offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter will have make tweaks to try to keep defenses guessing. The Lions will hit the road to take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2.