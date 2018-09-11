Ferrari Confirm Kimi Raikkonen Will Leave Team at End of Formula 1 Season

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistSeptember 11, 2018

MONZA, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 02: Kimi Raikkonen of Finland and Ferrari celebrates on the podium after the Formula One Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo di Monza on September 2, 2018 in Monza, Italy. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)
Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Ferrari have confirmed Kimi Raikkonen will leave the team at the end of the 2018 Formula One season. 

Motor sports journalist Dimi Papadopoulos relayed a press release from the Scuderia's team principal Maurizio Arrivabene on Tuesday:

BBC Sport's Andrew Benson also reported the news and said Sauber's Charles Leclerc is set to replace Raikkonen with the iconic team:

The move brings an end to Raikkonen's second spell at Ferrari, having rejoined the team in 2014 as a team-mate for Fernando Alonso and more recently Sebastian Vettel.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Raikkonen to leave Ferrari at end of season

    Ferrari logo
    Ferrari

    Raikkonen to leave Ferrari at end of season

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport

    Raikkonen to Leave Ferrari 🚨

    Ferrari logo
    Ferrari

    Raikkonen to Leave Ferrari 🚨

    Ferrari
    via Ferrari

    Raikkonen to leave Ferrari at the end of 2018 | 2018 F1 season

    Ferrari logo
    Ferrari

    Raikkonen to leave Ferrari at the end of 2018 | 2018 F1 season

    Keith Collantine
    via RaceFans

    Ferrari suffering longest-ever home race victory drought | 2018 Italian Grand Prix stats and facts

    Ferrari logo
    Ferrari

    Ferrari suffering longest-ever home race victory drought | 2018 Italian Grand Prix stats and facts

    Keith Collantine
    via RaceFans