Ferrari Confirm Kimi Raikkonen Will Leave Team at End of Formula 1 Season

Ferrari Confirm Kimi Raikkonen Will Leave Team at End of Formula 1 SeasonSeptember 11, 2018
Ferrari have confirmed Kimi Raikkonen will leave the team at the end of the 2018 Formula One season.
Motor sports journalist Dimi Papadopoulos relayed a press release from the Scuderia's team principal Maurizio Arrivabene on Tuesday:
BBC Sport's Andrew Benson also reported the news and said Sauber's Charles Leclerc is set to replace Raikkonen with the iconic team:
The move brings an end to Raikkonen's second spell at Ferrari, having rejoined the team in 2014 as a team-mate for Fernando Alonso and more recently Sebastian Vettel.
