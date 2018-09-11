Ferrari Confirm Kimi Raikkonen Will Leave Team at End of Formula 1 Season

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Ferrari have confirmed Kimi Raikkonen will leave the team at the end of the 2018 Formula One season.

Motor sports journalist Dimi Papadopoulos relayed a press release from the Scuderia's team principal Maurizio Arrivabene on Tuesday:

BBC Sport's Andrew Benson also reported the news and said Sauber's Charles Leclerc is set to replace Raikkonen with the iconic team:

The move brings an end to Raikkonen's second spell at Ferrari, having rejoined the team in 2014 as a team-mate for Fernando Alonso and more recently Sebastian Vettel.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.