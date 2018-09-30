T.J. Yeldon Updated Fantasy Outlook After Leonard Fournette's Injury

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The spotlight is on T.J. Yeldon in the Jacksonville Jaguars' backfield after Leonard Fournette suffered a hamstring injury Sunday, the team announced.

This is the second time Yeldon has been pressed into starting duty after Fournette picked up an earlier hamstring problem in Jacksonville's Week 1 win over the New York Giants.

Especially if Fournette is out for an extended period of time, Yeldon's move up the depth chart could result in a nice bump to his fantasy football value. He's owned in 49 percent of Yahoo Sports standard leagues, so there's a good chance he's available on the waiver wire.

Until he proves otherwise, though, there's little reason to add the fourth-year running back to your roster.

In his first three seasons, Yeldon ran for 1,458 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 4.0 yards per carry in 37 appearances. He also caught 116 passes for 815 yards and two touchdowns.

Yeldon had every opportunity to prove himself as Jacksonville's feature back in 2015 and 2016, and he fell well short of expectations.

That's why the Jaguars felt the need to select Fournette fourth overall in the 2017 draft. Jacksonville clearly wasn't happy with its production at running back heading into the 2017 offseason and took a big step to address the issue.

Jacksonville doesn't have a dynamic passing offense that deflects attention away from the ground game either. Blake Bortles is league-average and the Jaguars had to replace both Allen Hurns and Allen Robinson in the offseason.

If you're desperate for help at running back or play in a league larger than the standard 12-team format, then Yeldon might be worth a look. But he simply doesn't look to have much of a ceiling.