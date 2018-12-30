Aaron Rodgers Won't Return After Suffering Concussion vs. Lions

December 30, 2018

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 09: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers drops back to pass in the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions after suffering a concussion. 

Rodgers left in the first quarter and did not return. He was replaced by DeShone Kizer. 

Rodgers sent Packers fans into a state of panic in the opening week of the regular season when he headed to the locker room in the first half against the Chicago Bears with a knee injury. However, he returned to lead Green Bay to a 24-23 victory. But the knee injury lingered all season, which affected his performance. 

Few NFL players are more important to their respective teams than Rodgers.

Since Rodgers took over as the starter in 2008, the Packers have won fewer than 10 games on only four occasions. The first was in 2008 after he succeeded Brett Favre. Two others occurred in 2013 and 2017, when injuries limited Rodgers to 16 combined appearances.

This year's Packers mark the fourth occurrence, as 6-8-1 Green Bay has been eliminated from playoff contention. Therefore, the team's primary focus is on Rodgers' return to full health in time for the 2019 season. 

