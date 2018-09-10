BMW Championship 2018: Keegan Bradley Outduels Justin Rose in Playoff

Drew Hallowell/Getty Images

Keegan Bradley won the BMW Championship in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, on Monday, besting Justin Rose in a playoff hole after rainy conditions Sunday forced a postponement.

It was a wild finish, as both players had a chance to win on the 72nd hole. Bradley sat atop the field heading into the 18th. But his bogey during the hole opened the door for Rose, who notched birdies on Nos. 16 and 17 and seemed poised for a victory, leading by a stroke.

Instead, Rose followed up with a bogey of his own after his putt spun out of the hole, giving Bradley life.

That set up the playoff, with both players at 20 under for the tournament. After one hole, Bradley emerged victorious, with Rose left to lament another putt that rimmed out.

Bradley was excellent Monday, finishing with eight birdies and two bogeys. His consistency at the BMW Championship was impressive, as he went 66-64-66-64 in his four rounds.

It was enough to catch Rose, who was in the driver's seat at the tournament after shooting a 63 on Friday and a 64 on Saturday. It was also enough to hold off players like Billy Horschel (19 under), Xander Schauffele (19 under), Rory McIlroy (18 under) and Tiger Woods (17 under), among others.

For Bradley, it ended a winless streak that had lasted six years.

It also opened future tournaments for him and could keep him in consideration for the Ryder Cup:

Rose, meanwhile, was given the consolation prize of ascending to No. 1 in the world. And now he's a win away from winning the overall FedEx Cup:

Monday's results, meanwhile, put two major names in an opposite position.

Jordan Spieth's chances of winning the Cup came to a close, as he was eliminated from contention outside of the top 30. Tiger Woods, however, remains in the hunt, another exciting development in his promising return to action this season:

All in all, it was an eventful afternoon in an overcast day of golf. Bradley was the winner on Monday, but the big winner this season remains to be determined.