BMW Championship 2018: Keegan Bradley Outduels Justin Rose in Playoff

BMW Championship 2018: Keegan Bradley Outduels Justin Rose in PlayoffSeptember 10, 2018
Keegan Bradley won the BMW Championship in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, on Monday, besting Justin Rose in a playoff hole after rainy conditions Sunday forced a postponement.
It was a wild finish, as both players had a chance to win on the 72nd hole. Bradley sat atop the field heading into the 18th. But his bogey during the hole opened the door for Rose, who notched birdies on Nos. 16 and 17 and seemed poised for a victory, leading by a stroke.
PGA TOUR @PGATOUR
Winning is hard. Keegan Bradley bogeys the 72nd hole @BMWChamps. He's now 1 back. https://t.co/B8kAmQiBFf
Instead, Rose followed up with a bogey of his own after his putt spun out of the hole, giving Bradley life.
That set up the playoff, with both players at 20 under for the tournament. After one hole, Bradley emerged victorious, with Rose left to lament another putt that rimmed out.
Bradley was excellent Monday, finishing with eight birdies and two bogeys. His consistency at the BMW Championship was impressive, as he went 66-64-66-64 in his four rounds.
It was enough to catch Rose, who was in the driver's seat at the tournament after shooting a 63 on Friday and a 64 on Saturday. It was also enough to hold off players like Billy Horschel (19 under), Xander Schauffele (19 under), Rory McIlroy (18 under) and Tiger Woods (17 under), among others.
For Bradley, it ended a winless streak that had lasted six years.
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Keegan Bradley gets his 4th career PGA TOUR victory and first since the 2012 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. It's also his third victory that has come in a playoff. https://t.co/O1kmhcQ1y0
It also opened future tournaments for him and could keep him in consideration for the Ryder Cup:
Doug Ferguson @dougferguson405
Big deal for Keegan to get to East Lake, because it gets him to the 4 majors. Now he has to be thinking about a trip to Maui, too. Tied with JRose headed to closing holes.
Bucci Mane @Buccigross
No doubt Keegan’s play will have U.S. Ryder Cup peeps thinking. TREMENDOUS driver of the ball, fearless, runs on emotions, and has Ryder Cup experience for a road game. https://t.co/z3SQubksyW
Rose, meanwhile, was given the consolation prize of ascending to No. 1 in the world. And now he's a win away from winning the overall FedEx Cup:
PGA TOUR @PGATOUR
If a player in the #FedExCup top 5 wins the @PlayoffFinale then they win the FedExCup. Here's the top 5 headed to East Lake: 1. @B_DeChambeau 2. @JustinRose99 3. @TonyFinauGolf 4. @DJohnsonPGA 5. @JustinThomas34 https://t.co/nDxwHVrK1a
Monday's results, meanwhile, put two major names in an opposite position.
Jordan Spieth's chances of winning the Cup came to a close, as he was eliminated from contention outside of the top 30. Tiger Woods, however, remains in the hunt, another exciting development in his promising return to action this season:
PGA TOUR @PGATOUR
The top 30 in the #FedExCup standings advance to East Lake. Jordan Spieth finished 31st. The 2015 champion will miss the @PlayoffFinale for the first time in his career. https://t.co/SStvjbrKX4
PGA TOUR @PGATOUR
The #FedExCup top 30 (in order from 1-30) ... DeChambeau Rose Finau Johnson Thomas Bradley Koepka Watson Horschel Smith Simpson Day Molinari Mickelson Reed Cantlay McIlroy Schauffele Fleetwood Woods Wise Na Fowler Rahm Stanley Casey Matsuyama Woodland Leishman Kizzire https://t.co/OowVObiA0p
All in all, it was an eventful afternoon in an overcast day of golf. Bradley was the winner on Monday, but the big winner this season remains to be determined.
