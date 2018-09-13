Everything You Need to Know for Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin II

3 of 5

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

The rematch winner will become boxing's premier attraction now that Floyd Mayweather Jr. is retired and Manny Pacquiao is at the tail end of his career. While Alvarez's mainstream popularity is a level above Golovkin's, boxing's hardcore audience is entrenched in Golovkin's camp. A win for GGG would allow him to take the reins from Alvarez for however much time the 36-year-old has left in his tremendous career.

Golovkin will defend his WBA and WBC middleweight titles. Some people also consider Alvarez the lineal middleweight champion because of his 2015 win over Miguel Cotto, so the winner of this bout will earn that honor in the eyes of those people.

Golovkin is ranked the pound-for-pound No. 1 by The Ring magazine and No. 7 by the Transnational Boxing Rankings Board. Both dropped Alvarez after his positive drug tests and the associated layoff, but a win by either fighter should leave the victor somewhere in the top 10 of both ratings.

Moreover, Golovkin is tied with Bernard Hopkins for the middleweight title-defense record at 20. A win would set the new mark at 160 pounds. He'd still be short of the overall record for any division, held by heavyweight champion Joe Louis at 25.

But perhaps the thing that matters most to each fighter is simply being able to say he beat the other man. That's what happens in blood feuds like Alvarez vs. Golovkin. It's not the money. It's not the titles. It's simply the pride of winning.