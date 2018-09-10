Stone Cold Steve Austin, Edge and More in the WWE News Roundup for Sept. 10

Moses Robinson/Getty Images

Steve Austin Likes NXT More Than WWE

Although Steve Austin helped build WWE into the attraction it is now, Stone Cold likes the old-school mentality of NXT better.

Speaking on The Steve Austin Show, he and Sean Waltman, better known as X-Pac, compared the two organizations (h/t William Windsor of WrestlingInc.). Austin said:

"The main roster is almost trying to cover or cater to everybody. And to me, the NXT thing is more...they are both under the same umbrella, it's WWE, it's sports entertainment. It ain't pro wrestling anymore. Now, it's sports entertainment officially, but in my mind, it's still pro wrestling. And to me, NXT, yeah, it's kind of like a throwback. And it's all modern stuff, great lighting, great production values, everything else, but the storylines are very easy to understand and very simple."

Both Austin and Waltman also noted that WWE has gotten out of hand with the storylines.

"They're trying to play to so many people that the storylines get kind of convoluted," Austin said of WWE.

This type of recommendation from a WWE Hall of Famer could be enough to get more fans tuning into the underrated organization.

Special Guest on 1,000th SmackDown Episode

Wrestling fans will get a chance to see a popular superstar from the past as Edge makes his return for the 1,000th episode of SmackDown.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Adam Copeland has been booked for the Oct. 23 episode, which will take place in Washington, D.C.

The Rated-R Superstar hasn't appeared in WWE regularly since 2012, so despite a few appearances over the past few years, this could be an exciting comeback for Edge.

Meanwhile, this could be just the start of a long list of notable names potentially making a return to the ring for that episode.

According to H. Jenkins of Ringside News, WWE is in negotiations with The Rock to be involved in some way, although it is unknown whether the current movie and television star will have time in his schedule.

Chris Jericho Describes Wild Lead-Up to All In

One of the biggest moments of last week's All In event was the appearance of former WWE superstar Chris Jericho, who was dressed in a Pentagon outfit and attacked Kenny Omega before revealing his true identity.

However, he described on Talk is Jericho the several roadblocks that could have ruined the night:

As noted by Paul Davis of Wrestling News, a fan who took Jericho's picture at the airport in Chicago almost leaked the massive spoiler of the star's appearance at the event. Jericho's friend Jack Slade was able to convince the fan to remove the picture, reducing the chance of the news getting out.

Slade also came through later in the night when he had to go to Home Depot to get the right color of spray paint for the costume.

The last issue was a minor one, as he missed Omega during the blackout and had to go back into the right position.

Still, the appearance was a success as he helped the independent pay-per-view event produce a memorable moment.