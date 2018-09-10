Super Bowl 2019 Odds: Patriots, Vikings Favored After Week 1

Super Bowl 2019 Odds: Patriots, Vikings Favored After Week 1September 10, 2018
The Minnesota Vikings earned one of the biggest boosts in the latest odds to win the Super Bowl after their Week 1 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.
According to OddsShark, the Vikings are now listed at 8-1 to win a title this season, trailing only the New England Patriots at 6-1:
OddsShark @OddsShark
Updated odds to win Super Bowl LIII (@BovadaOfficial): NE +600 MIN +800 LAR +850 PHI +900 GB +1000 PIT +1100 JAX +1200 NO +1500 ATL/KC +2000 LAC/HOU +2500 CAR/BAL +2800 DEN/SF +3300 CHI/DAL +4000 NYG/WASH +5000 OAK/TEN/DET/CIN/TB/SEA +6600
OddsShark @OddsShark
@BovadaOfficial Updated odds to win Super bowl LIII cont. (@BovadaOfficial): CLE +7500 MIA +8000 IND +10000 ARI/NYJ +15000 BUF +25000
Minnesota entered Week 1 at 11-1 to win it all, which was tied for the fifth-best odds in the league, per OddsShark.
The Vikings had several question marks going into the start of the season, including the health of Dalvin Cook and whether Kirk Cousins could make a smooth transition at quarterback. They were certainly answered in the 24-16 win over the 49ers.
Meanwhile, the Patriots did little to hurt their standing as a Super Bowl contender with a 27-20 win over the Houston Texans Sunday. There were plenty of changes in personnel over the offseason, but Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski showed they still have the best connection in the league.
One of the biggest risers in the odds was the Baltimore Ravens, which jumped from 45-1 to win the Super Bowl to 28-1 after Week 1.
Baltimore dominated the Buffalo Bills with a 47-3 win Sunday, excelling in every facet of the game. Joe Flacco threw three touchdown passes and barely had to play the second half.
The Bills, of course, had the lowest odds to win a title this year, and the latest loss only dropped the team further out of the hunt.
The Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints only saw slight drops in their odds despite disappointing Week 1 performances. The Steelers came away with a tie against the Cleveland Browns, while the Saints lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
With the Los Angeles Rams set to make their season debut Monday, there could still be some significant changes in the odds before Week 2.
