Tiger Woods' Rally at BMW Championship Falls Short Despite 5-Under Final Round

Drew Hallowell/Getty Images

Tiger Woods won't win his first golf tournament in five years Monday.

He will, however, continue to build momentum ahead of the season-ending Tour Championship.

The former world No. 1 carded a five-under 65 in the final round of the 2018 BMW Championship at Aronimink Golf Club, going into the clubhouse at 17 under for the tournament in a tie for fifth place. He is three strokes behind leader Keegan Bradley, who is still on the course.

With the course conditions soft, Woods said following Saturday's round that he'd have to shoot a 61 or 62 to have a chance to contend. The final round was Monday because of rain.

"I'm going to have to shoot one of those 61s or 62s just to have a chance," Woods told reporters. "The golf course is soft. Everyone is making birdies. You can be aggressive. I got to take a run at it."

Woods did just that, taking advantage of the wide fairways and going at holes to put himself in a position for birdies. The aggression paid off, with Woods finishing his round with seven under-par scores. Five of his seven birdies were within 12 feet of the hole.

When Tiger looks back on his final round, he'll likely be frustrated about the two moments in which his aggression backfired. He found a fairway bunker off the tee at No. 10 and struggled to get up and down around the green to save par. That bogey undid a near-flawless front nine that saw Tiger make the turn with a four-under 31.

Another bogey came four holes later at the par-three 14th, when he found bunker again off the tee and barely missed a 19-footer for the par save.

Putting wasn't the same source of misery it had been in recent tournaments, but Tiger missed a pair of golden opportunities on the front nine. He sent a nine-foot birdie sailing past the hole on No. 2 and a six-foot downhill birdie on No. 7 past the cup.

As a round of golf, though, Tiger played well, got himself on the fringes of contention and ensured his qualification for the Tour Championship, which starts Sept. 19 at East Lake Golf Club.

If Tiger can finally figure out his putter, there's a real chance he leaves next weekend with not only his first win since 2013 but also a check for $10 million as the FedEx Cup champion.