FedEx Cup Standings 2018: Points, Playoff Standings After BMW Championship

Keegan Bradley had charged to the lead thanks to stellar play with his putter through four rounds of competition at Aronimink Golf Club just outside of Philadelphia in the BMW Championship.

It had been six years since Bradley's last PGA Tour victory, and he fired a six under par 64 in the final round. However, when he missed his par putt on the 72nd hole, his 20-under score for the four rounds left him one stroke behind Justin Rose.

Rose could not claim the championship and he left the door open for Bradley as he also bogeyed the final hole. Those two players tied for the lead at 20 under par, and they were forced to go to an extra hole to decide the title at the third FedEx Cup playoff tournament.

Bradley picked up his play and figured out how to par the 18th hole when he played it again. However, Rose missed his four-foot par putt, and that gave Bradley the championship.

Bradley ended a six-year victory drought with the playoff win.

"It was a long road back, but to win this tournament is unbelievable," Bradley told PGA Tour radio minutes after winning the title. "I can't believe it. I am thrilled."

Rose thought the putt he hit on the final hole of regulation was going to give him the title.

"The putt I had at the 72nd hole was hit well, and it was about as good a putt as I've ever hit to win a tournament," Rose said. "But it didn't go in, and that's how it goes some time."

Despite the loss, Rose moved into the No. 2 spot in FedEx Cup points, trailing only Bryson DeChambeau. Those two are joined by Tony Finau, Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas in the top five.

The top 30 players in FedEx Cup points earned spots in the Tour Championship, which will be held at the East Lake Club in Atlanta. That tournament will get underway September 27.

Jordan Spieth will not be in Atlanta, as he finished 31st in FedEx Cup points after an ordinary showing at Aronimink. Spieth finished the tournament at three under par, but he was done in by a final round score of three-over 73. Spieth, who did not have one of his best years, dropped four spots since the start of the tournament to fall out of the top 30.

Emiliano Grillo also slipped this week, dropping from the No. 29 spot to 32nd. Chez Reavie and Brandt Snedeker started the week at 31st and 32nd, respectively, and neither player could make move up the ladder. Reavie finished the BMW at seven under par, and that dropped him to 34th, while Snedeker struggled to a three-over 283 and fell to 40th with that uninspired showing.

On the other hand, Bradley started the week ranked 52nd in FedEx Cup points, and he soared 46 spots with his stellar showing to the No. 6 spot. Xander Schauffele, who closed the BMW with a three-under 67 and was 19 under par for the tournament, jumped up 23 spots to No. 18 in the FedEx Cup points.

Schauffele tied Billy Horschel for third place, while Rory McIlroy was one stroke back at 18 under par to finish in fifth

Tiger Woods had an impressive showing throughout the tournament. After opening with an eight-under 62 Thursday, he closed with a five-under 65 and that allowed him to get to finish at 17 under par 263 for the tournament. Tiger tied for sixth in the tournament with Webb Simpson.

Woods is 20th in FedEx Cup points, and he is going to the East Lake Club for the first time since 2013. Woods finished tied for 22nd in that tournament five years ago, and he appears to be much stronger and healthier than he was at that time.

Woods was pleased with his play during the week, but he admitted that there is some frustration as well. "I've played a few tournaments where I've come close, but I just haven't been able to get the W," Woods said to Golf Channel interviewer Steve Sands. "But at the end of the season, getting back to the Tour Championship after what I've been through is a pretty good accomplishment."

Hideki Matsuyama, Gary Woodland, Marc Leishman and Patton Kizzire are ranked 27th through 30th and are the last four in the tournament. Leishman started the week at 22nd and Kizzire had been 21st.

While neither player was at his best in the BMW, Leishman shot a six-under 274 and Kizzire was one under par at 279 and both were good enough to qualify to the Tour Championship.