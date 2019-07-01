Patrick Beverley to Re-Sign with Clippers on 3-Year, $40M Contract

Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers and guard Patrick Beverley agreed to a three-year, $40 million contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.



Beverley's agent, Kevin Bradbury, told Wojnarowski the news. Beverley also confirmed it himself with a tweet.

The 30-year-old spent the last two seasons with the Clippers. He averaged 7.6 points and 3.8 assists in 2018-19 after being limited to 11 games in 2017-18 because of microfracture surgery.

"I like to go out there, put my game on the line and that's more than just talking," Beverley said in August, per Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints. "I'm feeling really, really strong, I'm in the best shape I've ever been in my life and we're going to see soon."

The 2017 All-Defensive team member was among the Clippers' vocal leaders in their surprise postseason appearance last season:

"We are the best team in L.A. I know Lawrence Frank didn't give you guys exactly what you wanted to hear but I'll tell y'all right now, we are the best team in L.A. for sure. We are going to give our best effort every night and we are making the playoffs. The makeup of our team, the depth of our team, we are fortunate to be playing for a great city like L.A."

Beverley spent his first five NBA seasons with the Houston Rockets, developing a reputation as a defensive menace. He's also improved his game every year offensively and turned into an underrated three-point shooter. His 38.0 career three-point percentage is above league average, though his scoring has dipped a bit this season.

Microfracture surgery is a big concern. We've seen careers be completely derailed and guys come back as lesser versions of themselves after the procedure. He is still not fully himself despite staying mostly healthy this season.

However, Beverley is still a thorn in the side of opponents, and he will help round out the Clippers' starting lineup.

