NFL Power Rankings: Initial Post Sunday Breakdown Ahead of Week 2

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Week 1 of the 2018 season didn't disappoint casual NFL fans impatiently waiting for Sunday action.

NFC North division foes battled 70 minutes to a tie. According to OddsShark, the biggest underdog among Week 1 matchups may have ruined thousands of survivor pool picks. Lastly, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reminded everyone why he's a bad man on the field, on one leg.

Nonetheless, opening week doesn't tell us everything about a team. Sometimes, it's a poor matchup or simply offseason rust for veterans who take little reps during the summer. While there's caution against overreactions, the power rankings continue to shift leading up to the Monday Night Football double-header.

Did an early win significantly boost a team's status? How much does an unexpected Week 1 loss or tie affect a club's 2018 season outlook? The rankings below are not solely based on win-loss records.

Week 1 Power Rankings

1. Philadelphia Eagles (1-0)

2. Minnesota Vikings (1-0)

3. Los Angeles Rams (0-0)

4. New England Patriots (1-0)

5. Green Bay Packers (1-0)

6. Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0-1)

7. New Orleans Saints (0-1)

8. Atlanta Falcons (0-1)

9. Baltimore Ravens (1-0)

10. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0)

11. Kansas City Chiefs (1-0)

12. Carolina Panthers (1-0)

13. San Francisco 49ers (0-1)

14. Houston Texans (0-1)

15. Cincinnati Bengals (1-0)

16. New York Giants (0-1)

17. Los Angeles Chargers (0-1)

18. Denver Broncos (1-0)

19. Oakland Raiders (0-0)

20. Miami Dolphins (1-0)

21. Washington Redskins (1-0)

22. Chicago Bears (0-1)

23. Dallas Cowboys (0-1)

24. Detroit Lions (0-0)

25. Seattle Seahawks (0-1)

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0)

27. Indianapolis Colts (0-1)

28. Cleveland Browns (0-0-1)

29. Tennessee Titans (0-1)

30. New York Jets (0-0)

31. Arizona Cardinals (0-1)

32. Buffalo Bills (0-1)

No. 5 Green Bay Packers Pull Off Incredible Comeback Against Chicago Bears

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

In the Sunday Night Football showcase, Rodgers suffered a knee injury in the second quarter and went back to the locker room on a cart. Apparently, he returned with a yellow and green cape to save the Packers from an embarrassing loss at home, leading them to a 24-23 victory on one good leg.

The Bears led 20-0 early in the third quarter, but Rodgers performed on another level, which certainly justifies his salary as the highest-paid player in the league, per Spotrac. He threw three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter—each to a different wide receiver—to erase the deficit.

Bears edge-rusher Khalil Mack had a spectacular debut with his new team, logging a sack, an interception and a touchdown. However, he became a non-factor when Rodgers took over the game with every possession in the final 15 minutes.

Packers wideouts Geronimo Allison, Davante Adams and Randall Cobb all deserve credit for coming through in crunch time, especially Cobb, who advanced the ball 75 yards downfield for the game-tying score.

The Packers defense didn't allow an offensive touchdown after the Bears' first drive. Defensive coordinator Mike Pettine and his unit need to tighten up the run defense, but it's a group good enough to help Rodgers even if he's at less than 100 percent.

No. 6 Pittsburgh Steelers Tie with Cleveland Browns

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Inclement weather in Cleveland likely had an effect on the game, but both teams dealt with the same conditions and finished with identical points on the scoreboard.

Despite the anti-climatic ending, the Browns snapped a 17-game losing streak that dates back to the 2016 campaign, which started with the Steelers in Week 17.

The tie looks a lot better for the Browns than the Steelers, who led 21-7 going into the fourth quarter. Pittsburgh didn't miss running back Le'Veon Bell, who continues to hold out. James Conner replaced him in the backfield and racked up 135 yards on the ground and 192 yards from scrimmage.

Pittsburgh didn't lose their lead because of Bell's absence. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger threw three interceptions. As a team, the Steelers turned the ball over six times—sloppy play kept the Browns in the game.

The Steelers are fortunate to escape Week 1 with a tie. Nonetheless, it's a still a club too talented to drop far in the rankings.

No. 7 New Orleans Saints Lose at Home to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints fielded a top-10 scoring defense during the last term and laid an egg at home in the regular-season opener Sunday.

Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen's group gave up 48 points to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who started quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick under center. It's an unexpected step back for a team that should have Super Bowl aspirations.

Despite the upset, don't overreact to the Saints after one contest. They started 0-2 last season and came within one play of appearing in the NFC Championship Game.

However, it's important head coach Sean Peyton addresses the rushing offense, which yielded 43 yards Sunday. New Orleans' ability to run the ball helps minimize the opponent's possessions and creates an efficient complement to quarterback Drew Brees' arm.

Perhaps the Buccaneers aren't as bad as most people think with Fitzpatrick leading the offense. Regardless, the Saints are in the same position as the Steelers, who are one spot above them. Both squads stumbled against lesser teams, but it's too early to hit the panic button based on their roster makeups. The Saints host the Browns in Week 2.