Adrian Peterson, Chris Thompson's Fantasy Outlook After Week 1 Performances

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Adrian Peterson made a nice first impression with his new team as the Washington Redskins defeated the Arizona Cardinals, 24-6, sending his fantasy football value climbing.

Backup running back Chris Thompson also enjoyed a productive day, thus leaving the door open as a fantasy threat despite being the No. 2 option on the ground for Washington.

Here's a look at what Sunday's game means for both players going forward.

Adrian Peterson

Peterson ran for 96 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries while catching two passes for 70 yards on three targets.

Peterson had 448 rushing yards in six games with the Cardinals in 2017, so ESPN.com's Josh Weinfuss thought his solid performance Sunday was par for the course:

At 33, Peterson's days as an elite NFL running back and fantasy producer are likely over. Not to mention, averaging 3.7 yards a carry is solid but not rising to the level of spectacular.

The seven-time Pro Bowler is worth including in your starting lineup as an RB2 or flex if you're loaded at running back. As long as he's healthy, he provides a solid baseline in terms of expectations, and it certainly looks like he'll get the lion's share of carries in Washington's backfield.

Chris Thompson

Thompson is worthy of the same designation, and his potential as a pass-catcher is a big reason. He carried the ball five times for 65 yards and padded his stat line six receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown.

Through his first five years, Thompson never finished with more than 356 rushing yards in a single season. However, his 510 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 2017 hinted at his fantasy ceiling.

With Peterson on board, Washington can focus on playing to Thompson's strengths and using him as a receiver even more:

Sunday's game is a perfect example of why leaving Thompson on your bench can be a big risk. He doesn't need a high volume of touches to put up big numbers. His production should only improve, too, as he and Alex Smith get more comfortable linking up in the offense.