Breanna Stewart Dominant as Storm Win WNBA Finals Game 2 vs. Mystics

NBA Photos/Getty Images

The Seattle Storm survived in Game 2 of the 2018 WNBA Finals, winning 75-73 to take a 2-0 series lead on the Washington Mystics on Sunday at KeyArena in Seattle.

Breanna Stewart had a game-high 25 points to lead the Storm to victory. Elena Delle Donne finished with 17 points for the Mystics, her highest total since suffering a knee injury in Game 2 of the WNBA semifinals.

Mystics Still Have No Answer for 2018 MVP Breanna Stewart

Entering this season, one of the biggest questions was how the Mystics would defend Stewart, especially with Delle Donne's injury leaving her at less than 100 percent. Neither Delle Donne nor LaToya Sanders is a great rim protector, which is an area the Storm can exploit to great effect using the 2018 WNBA MVP.

Stewart shot 7-of-13 from the field, with Washington having a lot of trouble slowing her down when she got the ball close to the basket. Simply fouling Stewart isn't much of a strategy either, since she was 10-of-14 from the charity stripe.

Two of those misses came with 16.9 seconds remaining and Seattle clinging to a 74-73 lead.

Ultimately, the Finals may boil down to whether the Mystics can neutralize Stewart.

She's the Storm's best player and somebody who can single-handedly keep Seattle's offense afloat when nothing else is working. Washington held Natasha Howard, Jewell Loyd and Sue Bird to 29 combined points, and it still wasn't enough to get the win.

Stewart's presence wasn't the deciding factor in the outcome, but her consistency was what the Storm needed to with their secondary scorers struggling for the most part.

What's Next?

The series shifts to Fairfax, Virginia, for Game 3. The Mystics will host the Storm at EagleBank Arena on Wednesday, with the tip scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.