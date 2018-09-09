Novak Djokovic Beats Juan Martin Del Potro to Win 2018 US Open Men's Final

Novak Djokovic Beats Juan Martin Del Potro to Win 2018 US Open Men's FinalSeptember 9, 2018
Novak Djokovic earned his 14th career Grand Slam title—and second in a row—with a 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-3 victory over Juan Martin del Potro in the 2018 U.S. Open final.
While nearly each game was competitive, Djokovic won the key points to win in straight sets Sunday at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.
The No. 6 seed got off to a slow start in this tournament but won his previous four matches in straight sets heading into the final. He was then able to close things out with an easy win over the 2009 U.S. Open champion.
The victory also helped his historic standing in the sport:
US Open Tennis @usopen
🏆🏆🏆 @djokernole defeats Del Potro 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 to win his 3rd title in Flushing Meadows! He now ties Pete Sampras for third place all-time on the Grand Slam singles titles list with 14. #USOpen https://t.co/xwzzmr22E0
Jon Wertheim @jon_wertheim
If Djokovic wins, he suddenly moves back ahead of Federer in career prize money, going over $119mm for career #usopen
Djokovic wasn't at his best with the serve against the Argentine, finishing with just one ace to go with two double faults while making only 63 percent of his first serves. He made up for it by being aggressive at the net (27-of-36) and winning points on break opportunities (4-of-7).
It was a battle from the very beginning, with the servers doing all the damage in the first set.
There was only one break point, which Djokovic won in the eighth game, to give himself a 5-3 advantage. He closed out the 6-3 set win thanks to several long rallies, many of them ending with a del Potro unforced error.
There was a lot more drama in the second set, with Djokovic gaining an early advantage with this backhand winner:
US Open Tennis @usopen
🔥🔥 Who else but @DjokerNole... Unreal backhand winner and the pressure is piling on Del Potro at the moment... #USOpen https://t.co/8e92lrovnv
His lead didn't hold, though, as del Potro showed the ability to cover nearly the entire court:
US Open Tennis @usopen
The Thorhand is starting to find its range... @delpotrojuan gets back on serve in the 2nd set! #USOpen https://t.co/oJLGFPQgLK
Djokovic eventually came through in a tiebreak to win a second set that featured a 20-minute game and lasted one hour and 35 minutes overall.
This gave the former No. 1 player in the world the commanding lead, although the match was much closer than the score. Steve Tignor of Tennis Magazine described the play:
Steve Tignor @SteveTignor
One of those long—in this case, 95 minutes—messy, back and forth, probably crucial sets that has always tended to end up in the Djokovic win column. He's up 2 sets to love on Delpo https://t.co/PNeSWxzRvY
It was more of the same in the third set, as each player earned a break to sit 3-3 at the halfway point.
This rally in the seventh game was one of the best in the match:
US Open Tennis @usopen
Raise your hand if you're enjoying this one... ✋✋ @delpotrojuan @DjokerNole #USOpen https://t.co/n9NO5kvcY3
However, Djokovic showed why he has won so many of these tournaments in the past, battling to win the final three games for the set, match and title.
The 31-year-old had been dealing with elbow injuries over the past couple of years and dropped as low at No. 22 in the world just three months ago. However, he is clearly back to being one of the best players in the world.
Although del Potro was the higher seed, he was fully aware of the challenge ahead of him entering the day.
"He's playing so good," he said of Djokovic, per Clarey. "He will be the favorite to win on Sunday, but I don’t know."
The Serbian lived up to expectations with his third title at the U.S. Open.
The two players will now try to build off their success in this tournament by closing the year strong at Masters 1000 tournaments in Shanghai and Paris, as well the ATP Finals.
Stats via USOpen.org.
