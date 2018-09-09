NASCAR at Indianapolis 2018: Monday Schedule, Start Time After Rain Postponement

R Brent Smith/Associated Press

The Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway was postponed Sunday because of rain and will be made up Monday at 2 p.m. ET, according to Bob Pockrass of ESPN.com.

The Xfinity Series race that was originally scheduled for Saturday will also take place Monday beginning at 10 a.m. ET, and the Monster Cup Series race will follow.

Rain has been a problem throughout the weekend in Indianapolis, leading to the cancellation of practices and qualifying. Drivers will begin Monday's race based on owners points, with Kyle Busch starting on the pole.

"Without having any practice and without having any opportunity to get out there behind people or around people, it's going to be a big difference [in feel]," Busch said of the difference in strategy.

The race, which will be shown on NBC Sports, is an important one as the final event in the 2018 regular season.

While 14 of the 16 spots are set, the fight for the last two playoff positions will be a major storyline in the upcoming race. Seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson still hasn't clinched his spot in the postseason, while Alex Bowman is right behind him. They are both in line for the final spots.

A big performance could also keep popular drivers Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ryan Newman or Daniel Suarez alive in the hunt for the title.

The playoffs begin Sept. 16 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.